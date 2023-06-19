Power Transistor Market Size to Surpass USD 26.83 Billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 10%

Pune, India, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, global power transistor market size was valued at USD 13.56 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 13.76 billion in 2023 to USD 26.83 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period.

Power transistors are the three terminal semiconductor devices consisting of collector, base, and emitter which amplify and switch the electrical signal in the power suppliers and power amplifiers. Increasing use of connected devices such as a modem, routers, amplifiers, smartphones, and wearables is projected to assist in market development. Fortune Business Insights shares this information in its report titled Power Transistor Market Forecast 2023-2030.





Key Industry Development:

March 2022 : NXP semiconductor, a semiconductor and electronics solutions provider, launched its new product, RF power discrete transistor for 32T32R and 64T64R. This transistor is made of gallium nitrate and is used to improve the efficiency of urban and sub-urban antennas by increasing their massive MIMO coverage.





Key Takeaways:

Power transistor market size in Asia Pacific was USD 7.33 Billion in 2022

Low-voltage FETs Had the Highest Revenue Due to Low Retail Price

Bipolar Junction Transistor To Lead Owing To Ability to Produce High Output Current





Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:

“Companies leading the global power transistor market are Diodes Incorporated. (U.S.), Texas Instruments Incorporated (U.S.), Microchip Technology Inc. (U.S.), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (U.S.), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan), ROHM CO., LTD. (Japan), ST Microelectronics (Switzerland)”





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 10% 2030 Value Projection USD 26.83 Billion Base Year 2022 Power Transistor Market Size in 2022 USD 13.56 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 140 Segments covered Type, Technology, Industry Vertical and Geography Power Transistor Market Growth Drivers An increasing number of environmental concerns in the electronics and semiconductor industry is anticipated to drive power transistor market growth.

Drivers and Restraints

Increasing Number of Environment Concerns In The Electronics And Semiconductor Industry To Progress Market Growth

An increasing number of environmental concerns in the electronics and semiconductor industry is anticipated to drive power transistor market growth. The use of advanced technology in the electronics and semiconductor industry is continuously growing and environmental concerns are also increasing. The increasing use of transistors such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field effect transistors (MOSFET) and Field-effect transistors (FET) are solving the pollution problems. They are reducing electronic device power consumption and preventing decay.

However, the high costs and less durability of transistors restrain the market growth.





Segments:

By Type

Bipolar Junction Transistor

Field Effect Transistor

Heterojunction Bipolar Transistor

By Technology

Low-voltage FETs

RF and Microwave Power

High-Voltage FETs

IGBT Transistor

By Industry Vertical

Consumer Electronics

IT & Telecommunication

Automotive

Manufacturing

Others

By Geography

North America (the USA, Canada and Rest of North America)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)





Regional Insights

Asia Pacific Had the Largest Revenue Share Due To The Availability Of Modern Semiconductors And Electronics Units

Asia Pacific had the largest revenue in power transistor market share due to the availability of modern semiconductors and electronics units. Advanced research and development centers in developed countries such as South Korea, China, Japan, Taiwan, and Singapore are also supporting the market growth. China holds a major part of the region’s share due to the strong presence of the electronics industry.

North American region will also generate a higher revenue due to the availability of key players in the region. For the past few years, the U.S. government has been increasing spending in the semiconductor industry. Furthermore, Mexico is strengthening its market footprint by adopting various strategies.





Competitive Landscape

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Leads the Market Due To the Availability of Advanced Semiconductor Research and Manufacturing Units

In April 2022, EPC Corporation launched its new product which is a 350 V Gallium Nitrate (GaN) transistor. This transistor is 20 times smaller than silicon-based transistors. These transistors are frequently used for the battery management system and fast charging stations for electric vehicles.





FAQ’s

How big is the Power Transistor Market?

Power Transistor Market size was USD 13.56 billion in 2022.

How fast is the Power Transistor Market growing?

The Power Transistor Market will exhibit a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period, 2023-2030





