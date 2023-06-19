The display market is projected to reach USD 187.8 billion by 2028 from USD 157.8 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 3.5%

New York, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Display Market by Display Technology, Panel Size, Product Type, Vertical And Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05084765/?utm_source=GNW

Moreover, the growing adoption of flexible and foldable displays, rapid adoption of AMOLED displays, especially due to the introduction of 5G, emerging use cases of displays to provide lucrative growth opportunities for manufacturers, and micro-LED and mini-LED technologies are expected to carve out new growth opportunities for market players.



Large format displays & digital signage to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Large format displays & digital signage displays are generally used in public spaces, hotels, restaurants, transportation systems, museums, stadiums, corporate buildings, and retail stores.They are used for marketing, wayfinding, exhibitions, and outdoor advertising.



The growth of this segment is driven by several factors, including the increasing adoption of digital signage by businesses and organizations for advertising and promotional purposes.



Sports and entertainment to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

In the sports and entertainment vertical, display panels are extensively used in large format displays (LFDs) and AR/VR HMDs.These devices are used in scoreboards, advertisement boards, information displays, and live play in the sports industry.



In the entertainment sector, LFDs are used to inform, inspire, and entertain customers and visitors at programs or shows, providing the latest information regarding product offerings, brand advertising, live match scores, and post-event happenings. The wide range of applications of displays in sports and entertainment vertical is driving the market growth.



North America is expected to account for the second largest market share during the forecast period"

North America has a vast consumer electronics vendor base that offers a variety of display products such as smartphones, TVs, laptops, and smartwatches.Some prominent vendors include Apple, Microsoft, Dell, and HP.



In addition, due to the presence of Apple, the US witnesses a high demand for display panels.These vendors offer cutting-edge technologies such as OLED, LED, LCD, and quantum dot displays, providing consumers with a broad range of options.



The presence of vast consumer electronics vendor base and adoption of new technologies such as micro-LED, quantum dot, and mini-LED is expected to further boost the growth of the display industry in North America.



The break-up of profile of primary participants in the display market-

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 50%, Tier 2 – 30%, Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation Type: C Level – 35%, Director Level – 30% , Others – 35%

• By Region Type: North America – 40%, Europe – 25%, Asia Pacific – 20%, Rest of the World – 15%



The major players in the display market are Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd. (China), LG Display Co., Ltd. (South Korea), AUO Corporation (Taiwan), and Innolux Corporation (Taiwan) among others.



Research Coverage

The report segments the display market and forecasts its size based on display technology, panel size, product type, vertical, and region.The report also provides a comprehensive review of drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the market growth.



The report also covers qualitative aspects in addition to the quantitative aspects of the market.



Reasons to buy the report:

This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to strengthen their position in the market and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Analysis of key drivers (Surging adoption of OLED displays in various applications, increasing demand for displays in the automotive and healthcare industries, increasing use of LED displays video walls, TVs, and digital signage applications, growing demand of interactive displays in various applications, and Increased adoption of IoT applications in industrial display market), restraints ( decline in demand for displays in the retail sector due to a drastic shift toward online advertisement and shopping and the deployment of widescreen alternatives such as projectors and screenless displays), opportunities (the growing adoption of flexible and foldable displays, rapid adoption of AMOLED displays, especially due to the introduction of 5G, emerging use cases of displays to provide lucrative growth opportunities for manufacturers, and micro LED and mini LED technologies to carve out new growth avenues for the display market), and challenges (high cost associated with industrial displays and technological obsolescence) influencing the growth of the display market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the display market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the display market across varied regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the display market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and product offerings of leading players like Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd. (China), LG Display Co., Ltd. (South Korea), AUO Corporation (Taiwan), and Innolux Corporation (Taiwan).

