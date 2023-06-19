Aerosol Propellants Market Size to Surpass US$ 15.4 Billion at a CAGR of 6.9% by 2033, States Fact.MR

Rockville, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global aerosol propellants market is set to reach a valuation of US$ 7.9 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period of 2023-2033.



With the environmental concerns prompt the global phasing-out of chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), the aerosol industry is undergoing a transformative shift towards sustainable propellants. Natural propellants, including compressed air, nitrogen, and carbon dioxide, are gaining widespread acceptance for their remarkable attributes, such as zero ozone depletion potential and minimal impact on climate change.

In this era of sustainable innovation, extensive research and development efforts are underway to explore cutting-edge propellant technologies. Dimethyl ether (DME) and hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) have emerged as promising alternatives, offering improved efficiency and reduced emissions. Moreover, government regulations and policies are playing a pivotal role in driving the market forward and enforcing restrictions and limits on the use of traditional propellants.

The aerosol industry is witnessing significant growth opportunities, particularly in emerging economies, where flourishing end-use industries are fueling demand. The rising consumer preference for aerosol-based products, such as personal care items, household cleaners, and air fresheners, is a key driver behind the escalating demand for aerosol propellants. These products provide unparalleled convenience, ease of use, and precise application, all contributing to the robust expansion of the market.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global aerosol propellants market is projected to grow at 6.9% CAGR and reach US$ 15.4 billion by 2033

CAGR between 2018 to 2022 US is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% between 2023-2033

between 2023-2033 Europe aerosol propellants market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% in the forecast period

in the forecast period China’s aerosol propellants market is set to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period

during the forecast period Royal Dutch Shell, Honeywell, Evonik, Repsol, Chemours, and Nouryon are some of the prominent market players in the global aerosol propellants market

“Transition to Sustainable Propellants Accelerates with Phasing-Out of Harmful Substances Driving Aerosol Propellants Demand” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Growth Strategies

Market players are focusing on developing innovative aerosol propellant formulations that meet the needs of customers. They are investing in research and development to enhance product performance, reduce environmental impact, and comply with regulatory standards.

Market players are also focusing on expanding their presence in emerging countries. This expansion strategy involves new production facilities, establishing a distribution network, and adopting products that meet local market requirements. By targeting emerging markets or regions with high growth potential, companies are diversify their customer base and increase market penetration.

Key Companies Profiled

Royal Dutch Shell

Repsol

Honeywell

Evonik

Chemours

HARP International

Nouryon

Grillo Werke AG

Emirate Gas LLC

Climalife

Segmentation of Aerosol Propellant Industry Research

By Propellant Type: Compressed & Soluble Gas Carbon Dioxide Nitrogen Nitrous Oxide Compressed Air Liquefied Gas Hydrocarbons Butane Isobutane Propane Others HFCs 134a 152a DME

By Application: Bottles Cans Dispensers Dip Tubes Spray Bottles

By End-Use: Personal Care Products Body Spray Deodorants & Antiperspirant Shaving Creams Hair Spray Others Home Care Products Healthcare & Medical Agro Products Aerosol Paints Automotive & Industrial Forensic Firefighting Others

By Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the aerosol propellants market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of propellant type (compressed & soluble gas and liquefied gas), application (bottles, cans, and dispensers), end-use (personal care product, home care product, healthcare & medical, agro products, aerosol paints, automotive & paints, forensic, firefighting, and others), and across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and Oceania, Middle East & Africa).

Key Questions Covered in the Aerosol Propellants Market Report

What will be the estimated size of the Market in 2023?

At what rate will the global Aerosol Propellants sales grow until 2033?

Which are the factors hampering the Aerosol Propellants demand?

Which region will spearhead the growth in the global industry by 2033?

Which are the factors driving sales in the Aerosol Propellants Market during the forecast period?

