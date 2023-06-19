Global 5G Chipset Market Size To Grow USD 174.23 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 18.2%.

New York, United States , June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global 5G Chipset Market Size is To Grow from USD 32.73 Billion in 2022 to USD 174.23 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.2% during the forecast period.

A 5G chipset is a crucial component that powers devices to connect and communicate over the fifth-generation (5G) wireless network. It enables faster data speeds, lower latency, and increased network capacity compared to previous generations. Supporting multiple frequency bands, including sub-6 GHz and mm-Wave, 5G chipsets incorporate technologies like beamforming and massive MIMO for improved coverage and signal strength. They also include security features to ensure data privacy and protection. 5G chipsets enable enhanced mobile connectivity, real-time applications, and the potential for transformative technologies such as autonomous vehicles, remote surgery, and smart cities.

Report Coverage

This research report categorizes the market for 5G chipset market based on various segments and regions and forecasts revenue growth and analyzes trends in each submarket. The report analyses the key growth drivers, opportunities, and challenges influencing the 5G chipset market. Recent market developments and competitive strategies such as expansion, product launch, and development, partnership, merger, and acquisition have been included to draw the competitive landscape in the market. The report strategically identifies and profiles the key market players and analyses their core competencies in each sub-segment of the 5G chipset market.

Global 5G Chipset Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Modems, RFICs, and Others), By Operating Frequency (Sub-6 GHz, 24-39 GHz, and Above 39 GHz), By Processing Node Type (7 nm, 10 nm, and Others), By Deployment Type (Telecom Base Station Equipment, Smartphones/Tablets, Connected Vehicles, Connected Devices, Broadband Access Gateway Devices, and Others), By Industry Vertical (Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Media & Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032.

The modems segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 18.7% during the forecast period.

Based on type, the global 5G chipset market is segmented into modems, RFICs, and others. The modems segment is projected to experience significant growth in the forecast period in the 5G chipset market. Modems are key components that enable wireless communication by providing the necessary modulation and demodulation functions. With the increasing adoption of 5G networks, the demand for high-performance modems is on the rise. Modems play a crucial role in facilitating faster data speeds, low latency, and reliable connectivity in 5G devices. Additionally, as 5G technology expands into various sectors such as autonomous vehicles, IoT, and smart cities, the demand for modems with advanced features and capabilities is expected to increase, driving the growth of the modems segment in the forecast period.

The 7 nm segment held the largest market share of around 34.7% in 2022

Based on processing node type, the global 5G chipset market is segmented into 7 nm, 10 nm, and others. The 7 nm segment has emerged as the dominant player in the 5G chipset market. The 7 nm (nanometer) semiconductor manufacturing process allows for the creation of smaller, more efficient, and powerful chipsets. It offers advantages such as improved performance, reduced power consumption, and higher transistor density. These benefits are crucial for meeting the demands of 5G technology, which requires faster data processing, increased bandwidth, and improved energy efficiency. The 7 nm segment's dominance can be attributed to its ability to deliver chipsets that meet the stringent requirements of 5G networks, enabling enhanced connectivity, lower latency, and advanced functionalities in smartphones, IoT devices, and other wireless applications.

North America is predicted to grow at a significant CAGR over the projected period.

Based on region, North America is projected to experience significant growth in the forecast period for several reasons. The region has been at the forefront of 5G infrastructure development, with major network operators investing heavily in network deployment and expansion. This creates a favorable environment for the adoption of 5G chipsets. North America has a large consumer base with high smartphone penetration, driving the demand for 5G-enabled devices and subsequently increasing the need for 5G chipsets. Additionally, the region has a thriving ecosystem of technology companies and start-ups, fostering innovation and driving the development of new applications and services that rely on 5G networks, further fueling the demand for 5G chipsets.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Some of the major players in the global 5G chipset market include Huawei Technologies, Inc., MediaTek Inc., Intel Corporation, Samsung, Infineon Technologies AG, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Unisoc Communications Inc., Qorvo, Inc., Anokiwave, Inc., Xilinx, Nokia Corporation, Renesas Electronics Corporation, NXP Semiconductors NV, Analog Devices Inc., and Cavium Inc.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global 5G chipset market based on the below-mentioned segments:

5G Chipset Market, By Type

Modems

RFICs

Others

5G Chipset Market, By Operating Frequency

By Operating Frequency

Sub-6 GHz

24-39 GHz

Above 39 GHz

5G Chipset Market, By Processing Node Type

7 nm

10 nm

Others

5G Chipset Market, By Deployment Type

Telecom Base Station Equipment

Smartphones/Tablets

Connected Vehicles

Connected Devices

Broadband Access Gateway Devices

Others

5G Chipset Market, By Industry Vertical

Manufacturing

Energy & Utilities

Media & Entertainment

IT & Telecom

Transportation & Logistics

Healthcare

Others

5G Chipset Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



