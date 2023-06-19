Alluxio Featured Speaker and Bronze Sponsor at Data + AI Summit

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alluxio , the developer of the open source data platform that simplifies the management of large-scale analytics and AI/ML applications, today announced its participation at Data + AI Summit, taking place June 26 – 29, 2023 at Moscone Center, San Francisco, CA and virtually. Alluxio will also showcase its open source data platform in booth #29 during the event.



Alluxio Session at Data + AI Summit

Wednesday, June 28 at 3:30 PM PDT – “ Data Caching Strategies For Data Analytics And AI ,” by Beinan Wang, Senior Staff Software Engineer, Alluxio; and Chunxu Tang, Research Scientist, Alluxio

The increasing popularity of data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) has led to a dramatic increase in the volume of data being used in these fields, creating a growing need for an enhanced computational capability. Cache plays a crucial role as an accelerator for data and AI computations, but it is important to note that these domains have different data access patterns, requiring different cache strategies. In this session, attendees will benefit from observations about data access patterns in the analytical SQL and AI training domains based on practical experience with large-scale systems. Beinan and Chunxu will discuss the evaluation results of various caching strategies for analytical SQL and AI and provide caching recommendations for different use cases. Over the years, they have learned some best practices from big internet companies about the following aspects of their journey:

Traffic pattern for analytical SQL and cache strategy recommendation

Traffic pattern for AI training and how to measure the cache efficiency for different AI training process

Cache capacity planning based on real-time metrics of the working set

Adaptive caching admission and eviction for uncertain traffic patterns

The Alluxio Exhibit

Alluxio is a Bronze Sponsor of Data + AI Summit. In booth #29, Alluxio will be offering free architecture assessments and cloud savings estimates. To book your assessment, register here and a Solutions Engineer will reach out to you to confirm a time slot. Alluxio will also be giving product demos and use case overviews at booth #29. Stop by to play some games during break time for a chance to win a drone!

Data + AI Summit registration is open here . Get a discounted full conference pass with this code: SPCUSrodttusd.

