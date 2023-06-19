The probiotics in animal feed market is projected to reach USD 7.1 billion by 2028 from USD 4.6 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 9.1%

New York, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Probiotics in Animal Feed Market by Livestock, Source, Form, Function & Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05077137/?utm_source=GNW

The demand for dry form of probiotics in animal feed is mainly due to factors such as cost-effectiveness, longer shelf lives, and convenient packaging. The major constraints and challenges are the non-standardized international quality regulations for probiotics in animal feed products, high costs associated with R&D for development of new probiotic strains, high popularity of other feed additives which, in turn, hinders the growth of probiotics in animal feed market.

"By livestock, poultry is projected in high demand during the forecast period."

The growing concern among poultry breeders regarding the ban on antibiotic growth promoters has proven to be an opportunity for the application of probiotics in animal feed.It aids in the development of antibiotic resistance.



Rising awareness among consumers about the benefits associated with the consumption of meat and dairy products has also given rise to their concern about the quality of the meat they consume.

The industrialization of the animal industry is one of the reasons for the increasing demand for probiotics in animal feed specially in poultry owing to its high demand worldwide.Probiotics help improve the efficiency of feed and enhance the feed intake among poultry.



Supplementing the diet of broilers with probiotics has resulted in improved feed conversion rates and an increase in weight.It also helps in reducing the mortality rate of broilers.



Thus, the rapid demand and growth in poultry meat is expected to drive the market.

"By form, the dry format is expected to dominate the market for probiotics in animal feed"

Animal feed contains concentrates and roughage.Roughages are feed that are high in fiber.



They are thus mostly in dry form.High fiber present in dry form of probiotics helps promote better digestive health in animals.



Fiber acts as a prebiotic, providing a food source for beneficial gut bacteria.This supports the growth and activity of probiotics, leading to improved digestion, nutrient absorption, and overall gut health.



Fiber-rich dry form probiotics aid in the breakdown of complex carbohydrates, allowing animals to extract more nutrients from their feed. This improved nutrient utilization results in better feed efficiency and potentially reduced feed costs for farmers. Freeze-drying and spray-drying methods are utilized for the preparation of the dry form of probiotic microorganisms.

Moreover, general benefits of feed ingredients, including probiotics in dry or powdered forms, include extended shelf life, convenient packaging, ease of use, and ability to blend with other components. These factors together would bolster the growth of the dry segment.



Asia Pacific will significantly contribute towards market growth during the forecast period

Geographically, the region is segmented as China, India, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand along with Rest of Asia-Pacific. The probiotics in animal feed market in Asia-Pacific is growing primarily due to factors such as growth in population, rapid urbanization in the Asia Pacific region, rise in disposable incomes, and an increase in demand for quality meat products have encouraged the demand for quality feed additives.

Substantial growth is witnessed in India, China, and Japan owing to the rise in the purchasing power of the population and demand for protein-rich meat diets.Poultry and pork are widely consumed in the Asia Pacific region.



The region is heterogeneous, with diversity in income levels, technology, and demands of the end consumers to provide better-quality feed to livestock, leading to enhanced scope for future growth.Japan, South Korea, and Malaysia are mature and stable markets and use modern techniques to produce probiotics The continuous modernization of animal production in this region provides opportunities for probiotic manufacturers in the animal feed industry.



The Asia Pacific market presents immense opportunities for animal feed probiotic products owing to the rising concerns among the governments about the health and productivity of farm animals. These factors are expected to drive demand for probiotics in animal feed.



Break-up of Primaries:

• By Company Type: Tier1-40%, Tier 2-32%, Tier 3- 28%

• By Designation: C-level-45%, D-level – 33%, and Others- 22%

• By Region: North America - 15%, Europe - 20%, South America-12%, Asia Pacific – 40%,



RoW – 13%,

Others include sales managers, territory managers, and product managers.



Leading players profiled in this report:

• ADM (US)

• International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (US)

• CHR. HANSEN HOLDING A/S (Denmark)

• Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

• Land O’Lakes (US)

• DSM (Netherlands)

• Ohly (Germany)

• Novozymes (Denmark)

• Alltech (US)

• Kemin Industries, Inc. (US)

• Provita Animal Health (UK)

• Orffa (Netherlands)

• Lesaffre (France)

• Lallemand Inc. (Canada)

• Advance Aqua Bio Technologies India Private Limited (India)

• SANZYME BIOLOGICS PVT. LTD. (India)

• AgriHealth (Ireland)

• Arm & Hammer Animal and Food Production (US)

• Unique Biotech (India)

• Planet biotech India (India)

• Indogulf Company (India)

• Pellucid Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd. (India)

• Pure Cultures (US)

• BL BIO LAB, LLC (US)

• VIRBAC (France)

The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the probiotics in animal feed market with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Research Coverage:

The report segments the probiotics in animal feed market on the basis of Source, Livestock, Form, Function (qualitative), Distribution Channel (Qualitative), and Region. In terms of insights, this report has focused on various levels of analyses—the competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the global probiotics in animal feed market, high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



Reasons to buy this report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall probiotics in animal feed market and the subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Analysis of key drivers (Increased demand for animal protein and other livestock products), restraints (non-standardized international quality regulations for probiotics in animal feed products), opportunity (Abolition of Antibiotic Growth Promoters (AGPs)), and challenges (High popularity of other feed additives) influencing the growth of the probiotics in animal feed market.

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the probiotics in animal feed market.

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the probiotics in animal feed market across varied regions.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the probiotics in animal feed market.

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and service offerings of leading players ADM (US), Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (Denmark), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Land O’Lakes Inc. (US), DSM (US), and Novozymes (Denmark) are among others in the probiotics in animal feed market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the probiotics and feed additives market and provides them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05077137/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________