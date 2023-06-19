GMP Cell Therapy Consumables Market Report – Reach $59.98 Billion, Globally by 2028 with 27.5% CAGR During 2022-2028 | The Insight Partners

Pune, India, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to our latest study on " GMP Cell Therapy Consumables Market Size Report, Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product, Cell Therapy, Process, and End Use,” the market is expected to grow from USD 11.03 billion in 2021 to USD 59.98 billion by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 27.5% from 2022 to 2028. The GMP cell therapy consumables market growth is influenced by increase in research & development and drug discovery, as well as increase in strategic collaborations.





Global GMP Cell Therapy Consumables Market Strategic Insights:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in USD 11.03 Billion in 2021 Market Size Value by USD 59.98 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 27.5% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 220 No. of Tables 111 No. of Charts & Figures 82 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Product, Cell Therapy, Process, and End Use Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America Country scope US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Italy, France, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





GMP Cell Therapy Consumables Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Sartorius AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Miltenyi Biotec BV & Co KG, Bio-Techne Corp, Corning Inc, FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific Inc, Lonza Group AG, BPS Bioscience Inc, Merck KGaA, and Global Life Sciences Solutions USA LLC are among the leading companies operating in the global GMP cell therapy consumables market. These players are focusing on expanding, diversifying their market presence, and acquiring a novel customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

In August 2022 , Cytiva and ForecyteBio, a cell and gene therapy (CGT) contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), collaborated to share expertise and advanced technology to bring better speed and efficiency to the CGT industry in China and the US.

In May 2022 , Cytiva announced that it is opening a new 7,400m² manufacturing facility in Grens, Switzerland. The company stated that the site will manufacture single-use kits for the Sepax and Sefia cell processing systems and consumables for Xuri cell expansion systems. It will also serve as a ‘Center of Excellence’ for Cytiva’s Cell and Gene Therapy business and will be a base for European customer training programs.

In March 2022 , FUJIFILM Corporation announced that FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc. completed the acquisition of Shenandoah Biotechnology, Inc., a leading manufacturer of recombinant proteins. Shenandoah Biotechnology recently launched their CTG Grade line of cytokines and growth factors that are manufactured according to cGMP guidelines in the Company’s new state-of-the-art, ISO 9001:2015 certified facility.

In February 2022 , Thermo Fisher Scientific introduced new cell and gene therapy integrated with commercial packaging and distribution services. Cell and gene therapy is designed to seamlessly transit therapies from clinic to commercial launch for patients across the US and Europe. The Patheon Commercial Packaging Services for Cell and Gene Therapies (CGT) is an end-to-end solution combining GMP storage, serialization, ultracold, and cryogenic packaging, and global distribution that developers need to support their logistics strategies.





Impact of COVID-19 on Global GMP Cell Therapy Consumables Market:

COVID-19 placed a tremendous strain on healthcare systems across the world. To decrease the risk of transmitting the virus among patients and healthcare workers, healthcare providers postponed elective and preventive treatments and converted in-person visits to telemedicine visits whenever possible. Many patients also started avoiding visits because they were unwilling to leave their homes and risk exposure. However, the GMP cell therapy consumables market will remain attractive in the long run. Moreover, the demand for cell therapy consumables has seen a V shape recovery. Furthermore, an increase in R&D activities and drug discovery increased the demand for GMP cell therapy consumables. Moreover, increased adoption and use of stem cell therapy and personalized medicine are expected to support the growth of the GMP cell therapy consumables market during the forecast period.





Rise in Research & Development and Drug Discovery Fuels Global GMP Cell Therapy Consumables Market Growth:

Drug discovery is a long process that comprises various steps such as early discovery, preclinical phase, clinical phase, and regulatory approval. The process tremendously involves the use of cell therapy consumables to achieve the desired results. According to the World Health Organization, ~10 million deaths due to cancer were recorded in 2020, and the most common cancers are breast, lung, colon, rectum, and prostate cancers. Various research studies have shown positive outcomes of drugs that can effectively treat cancer, neurological disorders, autoimmune disorders, and other chronic disorders. Therefore, the rising prevalence of chronic disorders propels the demand for research and development (R&D) activities. In addition, the increase in the incidence of various rare disorders such as amyloidosis, Adrenoleukodystrophy, and Ehlers-Danlos syndrome has increased the R&D activities for drug development.

Moreover, numerous biotechnology companies operating in the market are collaborating with each other to accelerate R&D activities on a global level. For instance, in October 2022, Century Therapeutics and Bristol Myers Squibb announced the research collaboration and license agreement to develop and commercialize up to four induced pluripotent stem cells (“iPSC”) derived, engineered natural killer cell (“iNK”) and/or T cell (“iT”) programs for hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Additionally, the rising demand for personalized and regenerative medicine has further boosted the growth of the cell therapy consumables market. Therefore, an increase in drug discovery and R&D needs good manufacturing practices, and GMP consumables are required to obtain desired results from these activities. Thus, an increase in research & development activities along with a surge in drug discovery has tremendously increased the use of good manufacturing practice (GMP) cell therapy consumables, which drives the growth of the GMP cell therapy consumables market.





GMP Cell Therapy Consumables Market: Segmental Overview

Based on product , the GMP cell therapy consumables market is segmented into kits, reagents/molecular biology reagents, cell culture media and supplements, growth factors/cytokines and interleukins (including protein and nucleic acid purification buffers), and others. The kits segment held the largest market share in 2021. However, the growth factors/cytokines and interleukins segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on cell therapy , the GMP cell therapy consumables market is segmented into NK cell therapy, stem cell therapy, T-cell therapy, and others. The T-cell therapy segment held the largest share of the market in 2021. However, the NK cell therapy segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on end use , the GMP cell therapy consumables market is segmented into clinical, commercial, and research. The clinical segment held the largest share of the market in 2021 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Based on process , the GMP cell therapy consumables market is segmented into cell collection and characterization/sorting and separation, cell culture and expansion/preparation, cryopreservation, cell processing and formulation, cell isolation and activation, cell distribution/handling, process monitoring and control/readministration/quality assurance, and others. The cell collection and characterization/sorting and separation segment held the largest share of the market in 2021. However, the cryopreservation segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 29.2% in the market during the forecast period.

In 2021, North America is one of the developed regions in the global GMP cell therapy consumables market and will account for the major market share during the forecast period. The US is expected to hold the major market share in North America owing to the surge in drug discovery, increase in R&D activities, and rise in strategic collaborations among market players. Moreover, rising incidence of cancer, infectious diseases, autoimmune disorders, and neurological disorders have augmented the demand for personalized medicine and regenerative medicine, which, in turn, drives the growth of the GMP cell therapy consumables market.









