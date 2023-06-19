China FeNO Testing Market Size Worth USD 61.46 Billion by 2030 | China FeNO Testing Industry Expected CAGR of 13.02% | Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, United States, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “China FeNO Testing Market 2022-2030” in its research database. According to the latest research study, the demand of China FeNO Testing Market size was worth at around USD 23.08 billion in 2022. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 13.02% and is anticipated to reach over USD 61.46 billion by 2030.

The report analyzes the China FeNo testing market drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the China FeNo testing industry.

China FeNO Testing Market Overview:

FeNo stands for Fractional Exhaled Nitric Oxide and FeNo testing refers to the non-invasive diagnostic procedure that is used for the measurement of levels of nitric oxide gas in a person's exhaled breath. Elevated levels of FeNO are considered indications of airway inflammation and are usually observed in people with asthma. FeNo testing is helpful in testing or diagnosing asthma, especially in situations where other forms of clinical assessments may be inconclusive. FeNo testing is responsible for providing objective measurement of airway inflammation.

With this tool, it is possible to differentiate asthma from other respiratory conditions that may present similar symptoms such as allergic rhinitis and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The China FeNo testing industry deals with the Chinese economy specifically and revolves around FeNO testing devices, equipment, and related services in the country.

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the China FeNO Testing market share is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 13.02% between 2023 and 2030.

between 2023 and 2030. The China FeNO Testing market size was worth around US$ 23.08 billion in 2022 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 61.46 billion by 2030 . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

and is estimated to hit approximately . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. The China FeNo testing market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the growing prevalence of asthma

Based on indication segmentation, chronic respiratory symptoms were predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022

Based on distribution channel segmentation, the direct tender was the leading channel in 2022

On the basis of region, Tier 1 regions were the leading revenue generator in 2022

Competitive Players:

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the China FeNO Testing market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the China FeNO Testing market include;

Guangzhou Kingmed Diagnostics Group Co. Ltd.

Hangzhou Clongene Biotech Co. Ltd.

Shanghai Fosun Long March Medical Science Co. Ltd.

Nanjing Norman Biological Technology Co. Ltd.

Beijing Eastwest Harmony Medical Devices Co. Ltd.

Guangzhou YERCON Diagnostic Co. Ltd.

Aeonmed Co. Ltd.

Haina Bio-Medical Technology Co. Ltd.

Shanghai Hua An Medical Health Science Co. Ltd.

Wuxi Medical Instrument Factory Co. Ltd.

Shanghai Hengkang Medical Equipment Co. Ltd.

Mindray Medical International Limited

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Edan Instruments Inc.

Shenzhen Comen Medical Instruments Co. Ltd.

Yuyue Medical Equipment & Supply Co. Ltd.

Biolight Meditech Co. Ltd.

Industry Growth Drivers:

The China FeNo testing market is projected to grow owing to the rising number of patients with asthmatic conditions along with other respiratory disorders driven by factors such as rising rate of pollution, poor air quality, the existence of a massive chemical sector, along with other reasons. Furthermore, the increasing focus on precision medicine in China could help the region generate higher revenue. In recent times, China has paid higher emphasis on developing and deploying precision medicine. It involves the use of tailored medicine treatment depending on the patient's requirements and specific needs.

Since FeNo testing is known to provide crucial information about airway inflammation in asthma patients, its accommodation in customized treatment plans could be beneficial to the China FeNo testing industry players. The Chinese government has taken several initiatives to make quality healthcare accessible to all its citizens. These reforms have resulted in a better awareness rate and diagnosis of respiratory conditions like asthma. In addition to this, the growing adoption of international standards and guidelines related to the treatment of asthma has caused higher demand for FeNO testing. Other factors such as increasing patients' awareness rate and advancements in technology could also work in the favor of the industry.

Restraints

The China FeNo testing industry is projected to witness restricted growth due to variations in the Chinese healthcare infrastructure. Depending on the region, the quality of healthcare architecture differs in terms of the quality and availability of hospitals and other facilities. Some areas have limited access to advanced diagnostic tools and specialized healthcare facilities. Moreover, the lack of trained professionals in these territories adds to the existing growth limitations. China, being a vast country, suffers from regional disparities. In certain cities, the testing aids may be readily available while in other regions, there may be a lack of the same, which results in a higher loss of revenue.

Opportunities & Challenges

The rising awareness rate may provide growth opportunities while the lack of standard testing procedures could challenge market expansion.

China FeNO Testing Market Segmentation:

The China FeNo testing market is segmented based on indication, type, distribution channel, end-user, and region.

Based on indication, the regional market is divided into chronic respiratory symptoms, eosinophilic airway inflammation, COPD with mixed inflammatory phenotype, atopic asthma, cystic fibrosis, pulmonary arterial hypertension, eosinophilic bronchitis, corticosteroid responsiveness, and others. The China FeNo testing industry witnessed the highest growth in the chronic respiratory symptoms segment, Asthma is typically characterized by frequent episodes of chronic respiratory symptoms. These symptoms tend to vary in intensity between patients. Eosinophilic airway inflammation is a very specific type of inflammation and occurs in the airways of individuals with certain respiratory conditions and one of them is asthma. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) with a mixed inflammatory phenotype is COPD characterized by the presence of both eosinophilic and neutrophilic inflammation in the airways. In recent times, China’s commercial health insurance premium income grew by 30%.

Based on type, the market divisions are Nitric Oxide standalone monitors, nitric oxide handheld monitors, and others. The China FeNo testing industry is expected to witness the highest growth in the handheld segment. These devices are portable and more compact and hence allow convenient point-of-care testing. They are used by healthcare professionals in various types of settings including clinics, primary care facilities, and even in-home visits. They are considered more suitable for regular monitoring of FeNO levels. Standalone monitors are larger and more advanced. They are found in hospitals, clinics, and specialized respiratory laboratories. They provide accurate and precise measurements of FeNo levels and are equipped with additional features and capabilities. Currently, China’s PM2.5 reading is 1.7 times more than the recommended limit. Based on distribution channel, the market segments are retail sales, direct tender, and online sales.

Browse Complete Report Here | China FeNO Testing Market By Indication, By Type, By Distribution Channel, and By Region - Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030



Regional Analysis:

The China FeNo testing market is projected to witness the highest growth in the Tier 1 cities or main economic regions of China due to the densely packed state of these units. Rampant urbanization and infrastructure development projects have caused massive degradation of air quality in these areas leading to a larger part of the population suffering from respiratory conditions such as asthma. In the tier 2 and tier 3 regions of China, the healthcare structure may vary significantly and the same trend is expected to be witnessed in the demand for FeNo testing.

However, as these cities develop their healthcare systems, the adoption of FeNO testing may increase. Coastal provinces of China such as Jiangsu, Zhejiang, and Guangdong have a more advanced healthcare system along with a growing rate of urbanization which could trigger FeNo testing in this segment.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2022 USD 23.08 Billion Market Forecast in 2030 USD 61.46 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 13.02% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023- 2030





Recent Industry Developments:

In January 2020, NIOX Group Plc, manufacturer of the NIIOX range of FeNO devices announced the launch of NIOX VERO Plus. After the launch, Circassia and Precipice Design were in talks to launch the device in the Chinese and the US market

In March 2023, China National Medical Products Administration announced the acceptance of Nucala (mepolizumab) to be used in the treatment of severe eosinophilic asthma (SEA)

The China FeNO Testing market is segmented as follows:

By Indication

Chronic Respiratory Symptoms

Eosinophilic Airway Inflammation

COPD with Mixed Inflammatory Phenotype

Atopic Asthma

Cystic Fibrosis

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

Eosinophilic Bronchitis

Corticosteroid Responsiveness

Others

By Type

Nitric Oxide Standalone Monitor

Nitric Oxide Handheld Monitor

Others

By Distribution Channel

Retail Sales

Direct Tender

Online Sales

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for China FeNO Testing industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the China FeNO Testing Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the China FeNO Testing Industry?

What segments does the China FeNO Testing Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the China FeNO Testing Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size, Trends, & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Indication, By Type, By Distribution Channel, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

