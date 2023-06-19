The global sleep apnea devices market is projected to reach USD 8.0 Billion by 2028 from USD 5.8 Billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 6.5%

New York, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Sleep Apnea Devices Market by Type, Diagnostic, End User & Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04604345/?utm_source=GNW





The CPAP devices segment accounted for the highest market share in the sleep apnea PAP devices systems market, by type, during the forecast period

Based on the type segment, the sleep apnea PAP devices system market is categorized into continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices, automatic positive airway pressure (APAP) devices, and bilevel positive airway pressure (BPAP) devices.Continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices deliver continuous and constant positive pressure to open the airways.



CPAP devices are gold standard and the most commonly used PAP devices.





Home sleep testing devices systems accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on type, the diagnostic sleep apnea devices systens market is segmented into polysomnography devices, home sleep testing devices, oximeters, actigraphy systems, and sleep screening devices.In 2022, the polysomnography devices system dominated the market and home sleep testing devices systems to observe the highest growth rate.



Factors supporting the growth of home sleep testing devices are due to its advantage to the homebound, the elderly, or those with chronic illnesses who require specialized care at home.



The Asia Pacific segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the sleep apnea devices systems market, by region, during the forecast period

Based on the region, the global sleep apnea devices market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.Asia Pacific is expected to witness high growth rate during the forecast period.



The massive patient pool and a large population of undiagnosed patients hold massive potential for the Asia Pacific sleep apnea devices market.



Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews, by company type, designation, and region:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 (55%), Tier 2 (40%), and Tier 3 (5%)

• By Designation: C-level (37%), Director-level (48%), and Others (15%)

• By Region: North America (56%), Asia- Pacific (20%), Europe (17%), and Rest of the World (7%)



Prominent companies include ResMed (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (New Zealand), Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (US), SomnoMed (Australia), Oventus Medical (Australia), Compumedics (Australia), Löwenstein Medical Technology GmbH + Co. K.G. (Germany), Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare (US), BMC Medical Co. (China), BRAEBON Medical Corporation (Canada), Whole You, Inc. (US), Panthera Dental (Canada), Myerson LLC (US), ProSomnus Sleep Technologies (US), Nidek Medical India (India), Tomed GmbH (Germany), LivaNova (UK), Invacare Corporation (US), MPowrx Health & Wellness (Canada), Nihon Kohden (Japan), Natus Medical Incorporated (US), Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (US), Airway Management (US), and Apnea Sciences (US).



Research Coverage

This research report categorizes the sleep apnea devices market by product (therapeutic devices and diagnostic devices), by end user (sleep laboratories, clinics & hospitals and home care settings/individuals), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World).The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the sleep apnea devices market.



A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview, solutions, and services; key strategies; Contracts, partnerships, agreements. new product & service launches, mergers and acquisitions, and recent developments associated with the sleep apnea devices market. Competitive analysis of upcoming startups in the sleep apnea devices market ecosystem is covered in this report.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall sleep apnea devices market and the subsegments.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Analysis of key drivers (large pool of undiagnosed sleep apnea patients, favorable reimbursement and financial aid for sleep apnea devices and therapies, growing awareness of effects of untreated sleep apnea, growing usage of oral appliances, and increasing number of companies venturing into the sleep apnea devices and oral appliances market), restraints (high cost of CPAP machine, complex referral pathways and long waiting periods, alternative therapies and medications), opportunities (growing demand for home sleep apnea tests, increasing focus on telemedicine, mHealth, and AI, emerging markets), and challenges (poor compliance associated with CPAP) influencing the growth of the sleep apnea devices market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the sleep apnea devices market.

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the sleep apnea devices market across varied regions.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the sleep apnea devices market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and service offerings of leading players like ResMed (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (New Zealand), among others in the sleep apnea devices market strategies.

