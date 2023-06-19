The global immunohistochemistry market is projected to reach USD 4.7 billion by 2028 from USD 3.2 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2028

New York, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Immunohistochemistry Market by Product, End Users - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04412112/?utm_source=GNW





Histological Stain is expected to account for the largest share for by reagents segment.



In 2022, immunohistochemistry histological stains market accounted for the largest share.In immunohistochemistry, the relative localization of the target can be obtained by visualizing all relative targets in one slide with the help of multiple staining techniques.



Multiple staining is the detection of two or more targets on a single slide, and it can be done by sequential staining, simultaneous staining, and multi-step staining using dyes. Hence, the advanced ability to multiplex antigenic sites in a single tissue section presents an experimental and ease-of-use advantage, which is expected to drive the market for histological stains.



Research applications segment accounted for the second-largest share of the application segment

In 2022, research applications accounted for the second largest share.IHC in research applications includes anti-tumor drug development and biomarker discovery.



IHC helps to investigate the expression of specific proteins and co-localization of proteins within the membrane, cytoplasm, or nucleus to study the altered expression in normal and abnormal cells, more specifically to investigate the cancer proteome.High-throughput automated IHC platforms used in research applications help to maintain the uniformity of staining between slides.



Due to these advantages, IHC techniques are also widely used in developmental (embryological) studies, stem cell research, and drug testing.



Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the immunohistochemistry market

The immunohistochemistry market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America (LATAM) and Middle East and Africa (MEA).Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in as it is a high-growth market, which is characterized by the fast adoption of the latest technologically advanced products (like assays and diagnostic kits) in research and clinical applications.



This factor, coupled with the increasing geriatric population in the region are the key drivers for fast growth rate.



The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

• By Respondent: Supply Side- 70% and Demand Side - 30%

• By Designation: Managers - 55%, CXOs - 20%, and Executives - 25%

• By Region: North America -50%, Europe -20%, Asia-Pacific -20%, RoW -10%



Prominent Players of the Immunohistochemistry market are F. Hoffman-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Danaher Corporation (US), and Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US).



Research Coverage:

This report provides a detailed picture of the immunohistochemistry market.It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments such as the product, application, end user and region.



The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players along with their company profiles recent developments and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall immunohistochemistry market and its subsegments.It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies.



This report will enable stakeholders to understand the market’s pulse and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, trends, challenges and opportunities.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Analysis of key drivers (Rising geriatric population and growing prevalence of cancer diseases to influence positive market growth, Technological advancements in IHC, Availability of reimbursements for IHC tests, and Adoption of digital pathology fueling the market growth), restraint (Availability of alternative technologies, High degree of consolidation), opportunities (Increasing demand for personalized medicine, Growing significance of companion diagnostics, Growth opportunities in emerging countries, and Application of Artificial intelligence in IHC), Challenges (Product failures and recalls, Stringent regulatory requirements, Lack of Standardization)

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on newly launched product, and technological assessment of the Immunohistochemistry market.

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the Immunohistochemistry market across varied regions.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new product, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Immunohistochemistry market.

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and service offerings of leading players like F. Hoffman-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Danaher Corporation (US), and Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US) among others in the Immunohistochemistry market. The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of IHC market and provides them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

