The automotive turbocharger market is projected to grow from USD 15.0 billion in 2023 to USD 22.2 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.1%

The increased vehicle production and upcoming stringent emission norms in China and India will boost the automotive turbocharger market in the Asia Pacific. Variable Geometry turbochargers are estimated to be the largest turbo technologies in the Asia Pacific region. In contrast, electric turbochargers will be the fastest-growing market in the coming years.



Wastegate turbocharger is the highly adopted technology in Asia Pacific region for all diesel-based vehicles.



Diesel engines are popular in commercial vehicles owing to reasons such as higher fuel efficiency, energy, and torque than gasoline engines.The wastegate turbochargers are robust in construction and reliability.



These are simpler in design than VGT turbochargers and cost less than wastegate turbochargers.Due to their simpler design, wastegate turbocharger turbines are spun by using this exhaust gas, which forces more air into the engine, creating high power and more torque in diesel engines, mostly used in heavy-duty vehicles.



Lastly, the wastegate turbochargers offer more flexibility in case of aftermarket modifications.Considering all these factors, diesel vehicles in the Asia Pacific region are expected to be dominated by wastegate turbochargers.



However, the VGTs are expected to grow faster in the region due to the benefits offered.



The agricultural tractors will be the fastest growing turbochargers market in the off-highway application.



According to the World Bank, the current world population is 7.9 billion as of March 8, 2023, and the demand for agricultural tractors is increasing. The farm tractor market is projected to grow to ~USD 69 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast period. >130-250 HP tractors are expected to be the fastest-growing tractor segment during the forecast period globally. Europe is the largest market for this tractor segment due to the increasing traction of tractors with high-pulling power and the growing demand for commercial agriculture. The increasing popularity of commercial farming and new product launches by various major players are expected to boost the market in the region. With the increase in sales of high-HP tractors, the demand for turbochargers is also expected to grow. John Deere 9RX Series, New Holland T9 Series, and Kubota M7 Series are some examples of popular tractors equipped with turbochargers.



Europe is the second largest market for automotive turbocharger market.



The UK, Germany & France are the largest three automotive turbocharger markets. To meet the international emission targets, the European Commission, European Council and European Parliament intend to reduce the CO2 emissions of new passenger cars by 15% by 2025 and 37.5% by 2030. These targets can be achieved by hybridization and electrification. However, due to supply chain and technology challenges faced by the electric vehicle industry, the EU countries are shifting their focus towards gasoline vehicles. As of 2022, the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) estimates that ~22% of European gasoline vehicles will be fitted with GDI systems and ~39% with turbochargers. With Europe shifting to gasoline vehicles and increasing vehicle hybridization, the region stands in second position for the automotive turbochargers demand.



The break-up of the profile of primary participants in the automotive turbocharger market:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 70%, Tier 2 –30 %

• By Designation: C Level – 50%, Director Level – 20%, Others - 30%

• By Region: North America – 15%, Europe – 15%, Asia Pacific – 70%.

Prominent companies include Garrett Motion Inc. (US), BorgWarner Inc. (US), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Japan), IHI Corporation (Japan), and Cummins Inc. (US) are the leading manufacturers of automotive turbochargers in the global market.



