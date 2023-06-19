IDT Corporation to Participate in East Coast IDEAS Virtual Investor Conference

NEWARK, NJ, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT), a global provider of fintech, cloud communications, and traditional communications services, announced today that members of its management team will participate in the 13th Annual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference.



A pre-recorded presentation by management, including an overview of the company’s strategy, operations, and financial results will be available beginning at 6:00 am ET on Wednesday, June 21st. The presentation slides and audio will be accessible through the IDT investor relations website, https://www.idt.net/investors-and-media/ .



IDT’s Chief Financial Officer, Marcelo Fischer, will host virtual meetings with conference participants on Wednesday and Thursday.



Investors can also view the presentation, register for the conference and request a 1x1 meeting with Mr. Fischer through the conference host’s website, www.ThreePartAdvisors.com/East-Coast .



IDEAS Conferences provide independent, regional venues for companies to present to investment professionals. Conferences are held annually in Boston, Chicago and Dallas and are produced by Three Part Advisors, LLC.



About IDT Corporation:



IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) is a global provider of fintech, cloud communications, and traditional communications services. We make it easy for families to contact and support each other across international borders. We also enable businesses to transact and communicate with their customers with enhanced intelligence and insight.

Our BOSS Money international remittance, IDT Digital Pay m ents and BOSS Revolution international calling services make sending money, paying for products and services, and speaking with friends and family around the world convenient and reliable. National Retail Solutions ’ (NRS) point-of-sale retail network enables independent retailers to operate and process transactions more effectively while providing advertisers and consumer marketers with unprecedented reach into underserved consumer markets. net2phone ’s communications-as-a-service solutions provide businesses with intelligently integrated cloud communications and collaboration tools across channels and devices. Our IDT Global and IDT Express wholesale offerings enable communications service enterprises to provision and manage international voice and SMS services.

All statements above that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” “target” and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors. Our filings with the SEC provide detailed information on such statements and risks, and should be consulted along with this release. To the extent permitted under applicable law, IDT assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

