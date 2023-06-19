U.S. Frozen Fruits Market Sales to Top US$ 6.19 billion by 2033: Persistence Market Research

New York, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. frozen fruits market stands at US$ 4.29 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach a size of US$ 6.19 billion by the end of 2033.



In 2023, the consumption of frozen fruits in the United States is pegged at 665,253 tons. Volume-based demand for frozen fruits in the country is predicted to rise at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3% and reach 923,730 tons by the end of 2033.

Production and supply of blueberries for consumption in the U.S. has increased significantly over the past few years. This increase in the consumption of fresh and frozen blueberries has boosted the production and import of blueberries in the country. Furthermore, post-COVID-19 pandemic, demand for frozen blueberries has increased at a rapid rate across the country owing to substantial changes in consumer behavior. More consumers are now leaning toward healthy food products and prefer those that offer high nutritional value.

Growing consumption of frozen blueberries was capitalized on by supplying these berries from cold storage and providing them to retailers, grocery stores, and hypermarkets & supermarkets. Thus, retail-outlet shelves flourishing with frozen berries remain one of the major factors for driving the sales of frozen fruits in the U.S.

Click Here to Get Free Sample Copy of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/33463

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The U.S. frozen fruits market is forecasted to expand at 3.7% CAGR and reach US$ 6.19 billion by the end of 2033.

Based on form, the consumption of whole fruits stands at 134,506 tons through the business-to-consumer channel in 2023.

Sales of frozen mangoes in the business-to-business sector are valued at US$ 177.5 million in 2023 and are anticipated to rise at 4.2% CAGR through 2033.

In the business-to-consumer channel, berries and grapes hold a market share of 40%. The consumption of strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries in 2023 is estimated to be 45,310 tons, 28,830 tons, and 22,149 tons, respectively.

The business-to-business segment occupies a leading share of the U.S. frozen fruits market. Volume-based demand for frozen fruits is estimated to be 421,837 tons in 2023, while in the business-to-consumer segment, the consumption is 243,416 tons.

“The frozen fruits market in the U.S. is projected to exhibit a steady growth rate, mainly driven by key factors such as strong demand from food processing industries, increasing usage in smoothies, government initiatives incorporating frozen fruits in meal programs, and widespread adoption of frozen fruits, particularly berries and cherries, among U.S. households,” says a Persistence Market Research Analyst.

Get Full Access of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/33463

Competitive Landscape

Key manufacturers of frozen fruits in the U.S. are positioning frozen fruits as a healthy alternative to regular canned and dried fruits. The health benefits of frozen fruits, followed by year-round availability, and ease of convenience are keeping players at the forefront in the highly competitive landscape. Furthermore, manufacturers are focusing on strengthening their supply chain to ensure smoother distribution of products in the marketplace.

Some important key players are Alasko, Anacapa Foods, LLC., Cargill Incorporate, Dole Packaged Foods, LLC, Del Mar Food Products Corp,, FGM FROZEN FOODS, LLC, Firestone Pacific Foods, Inc., General Mills (Cascadian Farm Organic), Goya Foods, Inc., J.R. Simplot Company, Jasper wyman & son, Milne MicroDried, Nature's Touch., Oregon Potato Company and more

Manufacturers strategically focus on offering a wide variety of frozen fruit blends as per end-user requirements. In addition, manufacturers are also aiming to adopt modern technology for freezing fruits, which helps in efficiently retaining the color, flavor, and nutritive value of products.

Scenic Fruit Company has a state-of-the-art processing facility that efficiently processes frozen fruits. Through its holistic production capacity, the company ensures it can cater to the commercial demand from end-use industries such as food service and retail.

has a state-of-the-art processing facility that efficiently processes frozen fruits. Through its holistic production capacity, the company ensures it can cater to the commercial demand from end-use industries such as food service and retail. Wawona's strategy includes offering tailored blends made from a wide selection of frozen fruits. The company provides custom solutions to its industrial clients based on their needs and demands, contributing to improved sales performance.

Explore More Valuable Insights

Persistence Market Research, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the U.S. frozen fruits market, presenting historical data (2018 to 2022) and estimation statistics for the forecast period (2023 to 2033).

You Can Customize this Report As per Your Requirement Click Here@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/33463

The study offers compelling insights based on nature (organic and conventional), type (tropical fruits, berries & grapes, citrus fruits, pome fruits, stone fruits, blends), end use (food processing industry and foodservice industry), and distribution channel (business to business and business to consumer), across the U.S.

For additional insights on how the growth of the U.S. frozen fruits market will shape up over the decade, write to media@persistencemarketresearch.com

About Food & Beverages Division at Persistence Market Research

The Food & Beverage s team at Persistence Market Research provides all the necessary insights and consulting analysis to fulfill the unique business intelligence needs of clients worldwide. With a catalog of more than 500 reports about the latest statistics and analyses from the food & beverages industry, the team is happy to help with every business intelligence research and consulting requirement.

Other Trending Reports:

About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353