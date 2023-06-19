Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market Size To Grow USD 1675.85 Million By 2032 | CAGR of 9.3%

New York, United States , June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market Size is to grow from USD 685.4 million in 2022 to USD 1675.85 million by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.3% during the forecast period.

Sepsis, a potentially fatal condition, happens when the body's response to infection damages tissue. When the body's immune system turns against an organ, it functions erratically and ineffectively. One of the outcomes of sepsis is septic shock. This drastic drop in blood pressure might lead to organ failure and even death. Symptoms like changed mental status, systolic blood pressure, and respiration rate must be present to confirm the infection to diagnose sepsis. Patients who are in or have recently left the hospital are most commonly affected by sepsis. In patients in intensive care units, infections that might result in sepsis are more prevalent. To diagnose sepsis, further lab tests are required; a blood test is insufficient. Blood samples are examined for signs of infections, problems with clotting, poor liver or kidney function, decreased oxygen availability, and electrolyte abnormalities. Sepsis patients need to be continuously watched and treated in the critical care unit of a hospital. The stabilization of cardiac and respiratory function may call for life-saving interventions.

The global incidence has grown exponentially during the previous few decades. Any infection can lead to this illness, which sets off a series of events that results in organ failure and tissue destruction. Moreover, advances in technology have substantially aided in the diagnosis of sepsis. Molecular diagnostics, multiplex assays, and point-of-care testing techniques are some of the more recent diagnostic platforms that may be used to swiftly and precisely identify the bacteria and biomarkers that cause sepsis. With the introduction of automated blood culture techniques, next-generation sequencing, and advanced immunoassays, sepsis diagnosis has improved in sensitivity, specificity, and efficacy. Furthermore, Because the collection and analysis of clinical samples for the diagnosis of sepsis need laboratory skills and expertise, the expansion of the worldwide sepsis diagnostics market may be impeded by a shortage of qualified specialists in developing nations like Bangladesh, Niger, Kenya, and others.

Browse key industry insights spread across 210 pages with 135 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on " Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Blood Culture Media, Software), By Technology (Microbiology, Molecular Diagnostics, Immunoassays, and Others), By Method (Automated Diagnostics and Conventional Diagnostics), By Pathogen (Bacterial, Fungal, and Others), By End User (Hospitals and Specialty Clinics, Pathology & Reference Laboratories, Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022– 2032"

The blood culture media product segment is influencing the market with the largest market share during the forecast period.

Blood culture media and software are two product categories that make up the worldwide sepsis diagnostics market. With the highest revenue share over the projection period, the blood culture media product category is leading all other sectors in the market. This is so that patients may get the best and most affordable testing possible, which is why doctors prefer blood cultures. Moreover, as a result of the aging population, an increase in sepsis cases, a high incidence of bloodstream infections, an increase in the demand for fast diagnostic techniques, and an increase in the prevalence of infectious diseases.

The microbiology technology segment is dominating the largest market growth over the forecast period.

The worldwide market for sepsis diagnostics is segmented into microbiology, molecular diagnostics, immunoassays, and others based on technology. The microbiology technology category is saturating the market across various segments. This is so that sepsis may be diagnosed precisely using culture medium tests, which are made possible by microbiology technology. New strategic initiatives made by significant corporations are also contributing to the category expansion.

the hospitals and specialty clinics segment is influencing the market with the largest market share during the forecast period.

The global market for sepsis diagnostics is divided into hospitals and specialized clinics, pathology & reference laboratories, research laboratories, and academic institutions based on end users. The category with the biggest revenue share among these is hospitals and specialized clinics, which will rule the market over the forecasted period. This is because there are more people with sepsis, and hospitals and clinics do multiple blood culture tests to find bloodstream infections (BSIs) caused by bacteria, fungi/yeast, or viruses.

North America is dominating the market with the largest market growth over the forecast period

North America is expected to dominate the considerable market growth throughout the projection period, due to the region's expected continued dominance. This growth can be ascribed to an established healthcare system that has made it easier for locals to acquire more advanced diagnostic equipment. This market is growing in part as a result of the robust presence of large rivals and a dependable reimbursement system. The frequency of infectious diseases and sepsis will also undoubtedly result in a higher need for improved diagnostic methods.

Asia Pacific is predicted to be the second fastest-growing region during the forecast period.

Due to a delayed market expansion for sepsis diagnostics caused by a lack of highly skilled laboratory employees in developing Asia-Pacific regions, the region is anticipated to see the greatest growth rate throughout the projected period. But with more new product approvals and releases, the market in this sector has been given a fresh lease on life. The region's expanding population and rising quality of living have led to an increase in healthcare expenses in the Asia Pacific, except Japan (APEJ). Large opportunities have thus been provided to the expanding market for septic diagnostic services in these regions.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market include bioMérieux SA, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter, Inc.), Luminex Corp., Bruker Corp., Cepheid, Bruker Corporation, Immunexpress, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Others.

Recent Development

In January 2022, the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research received a $2.7 million, five-year grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to learn more about HS and how it can influence sepsis and increase infection rates.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2022 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market based on the below mentioned segments:

Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market, By Product

Blood Culture Media

Software

Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market, By Technology

Microbiology

Molecular Diagnostics

Immunoassays

Others

Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market, By Method

Automated Diagnostics

Conventional Diagnostics

Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market, By Pathogen

Bacterial

Fungal

Others

Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market, By End Users

Hospitals and Specialty Clinics

Pathology & Reference Laboratories

Research Laboratories

Academic Institutes

Sepsis Diagnostics Market, By Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



