The bulk food ingredients market is projected to reach USD 454.6 billion by 2028 from USD 366.7 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.4%

New York, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Bulk Food Ingredients Market by Primary Processed Type, Secondary Processed Type, Application, Distribution Channel And Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03846400/?utm_source=GNW

Secondly, the expanding food processing industry, driven by changing consumer preferences and the rise of convenience foods, requires a reliable supply of ingredients in large quantities. Bulk purchasing offers economies of scale, reducing costs for manufacturers. Moreover, there is a growing focus on product customization and formulation, driving the need for a wide variety of bulk ingredients to meet specific requirements. Additionally, the globalization of the food supply chain and the increasing prevalence of international trade have created opportunities for companies to source ingredients from different regions. These factors, along with the need for efficient sourcing, cost-effectiveness, and flexibility in production, contribute to the rising demand for bulk food ingredients globally.

"By primary processed type, herbs & spices segment is projected at a high demand during the forecast period."

The herbs and spices segment of the primary processed type in the bulk food ingredients market is high in demand for several reasons.Herbs and spices play a vital role in enhancing the flavors, aromas, and overall sensory experience of food products.



They add depth, complexity, and unique taste profiles to various dishes, making them desirable to consumers.There is a growing awareness and appreciation for the health benefits associated with herbs and spices.



Many herbs and spices are known for their antioxidant properties, anti-inflammatory effects, and potential health-promoting properties. Consumers are increasingly seeking natural and functional ingredients in their food choices, driving the demand for herbs and spices as primary processed bulk ingredients.

"By secondary processed type, the processed grains, pulses, and cereals segment is projected in high demand during the forecast period.

Processed grains, pulses, and cereals include flaked, broken, polished, or cracked whole ingredients.These are most widely used in the manufacturing of food products, such as snacks, ready or convenience food products, and infant formulas, as well as beverages, including alcohol.



The global rise in consumption of breakfast cereals has led to an increase in the consumption of cereal flakes.The demand for processed grains, pulses, and cereals is projected to grow at the highest rate in the Asia Pacific region due to the constant rise in disposable income and changing eating habits.



The high fiber and protein content of these ingredients makes them a healthy and ideal component for various food products.

"By distribution channel, direct from manufacturers segment is projected in high demand during the forecast period.

Common factors that drive the growth of the manufacturing market at the local level are raw material prices (fluctuation), prices of competitive/substitute products, sales strategies, economies of scale, specialization advantages, and business laws & regulations.Investments in R&D activities for the development of new products and solutions in the bulk food ingredients market are projected to drive the market growth.



The number of research projects on processed & convenience foods is increasing globally.The production of bulk food ingredients is projected to be influenced by the increase in R&D activities for processed & convenience foods.



R&D activities help in innovating new products and solutions for various applications of fats & oils.The increase in demand for these ingredients in both developed and developing regions has increased investments.



North America and Europe are the developed economies and are leading the manufacturing market due to the presence of high-tech equipment and technology.

• By application, beverages segment is projected in high demand during the forecast period.



The global population is increasing, leading to higher food consumption.As a result, the food industry requires a steady supply of ingredients in large quantities to meet the growing demand for processed and packaged food products.



There is a shift in consumer preferences towards convenience foods, including ready-to-eat meals, snacks, and processed food items.These products often require a wide range of bulk food ingredients to enhance flavor, texture, and nutritional value.



Furthermore, the food industry is continually innovating and introducing new products to cater to changing consumer trends and dietary preferences.This includes the development of functional foods, natural and organic products, and fortified food items.



These products often rely on bulk ingredients such as proteins, fibers, vitamins, and minerals to deliver specific health benefits.



Asia Pacific will significantly contribute towards market growth during the forecast period.

The bulk food ingredients market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to increase due to several factors.Firstly, the region’s growing population and rising disposable incomes are driving increased food consumption, creating a higher demand for bulk ingredients.



Secondly, the expanding food processing industry in countries like China, India, and Japan requires a reliable supply of ingredients in large quantities.Additionally, changing dietary patterns and the increasing preference for convenience foods contribute to the growth of the market.



Furthermore, the focus on product innovation, including functional and fortified foods, is boosting the demand for specific bulk ingredients. Overall, these factors are expected to drive the growth of the bulk food ingredients market in the Asia Pacific region.



Break-up of Primaries:

• By Company Type: Tier1-30%, Tier 2-30%, Tier 3- 40%

• By Designation: CXOs-31%, Managers – 24%, and Executives- 45%

• By Region: Europe - 30%, Asia Pacific – 20%, North America - 35%, RoW – 5%, South America-10%



Leading players profiled in this report:

• Archer Daniels Midland Company (US)

• International Flavours & Fragrances Inc. (US)

• Olam Group (Singapore)

• Cargill, Incorporated (US)

• Ingredion (US)

• Associated British Foods plc (UK)

• Tate & Lyle PLC (UK)

• EHL Ingredients (UK)

• Batory Foods (US)

• Graincorp (Australia)

• Community Foods (UK)

• McCormick & Company, Inc. (US)

• The Source Bulk Foods (Australia)

• Essex Food Ingredients (US)

• Subnutra (India)

The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the Bulk food ingredients market with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Research Coverage:

The report segments the bulk food ingredients market on the basis of by primary processed type, by secondary processed type, by distribution channel, by application and by Region. In terms of insights, this report has focused on various levels of analyses—the competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the global bulk food ingredients market, high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



Reasons to buy this report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall bulk food ingredients market and the subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Analysis of key drivers (Stringent safety and quality regulations for food ingredients commodities), restraints (Lack of coordination between market stakeholders and supporting infrastructure in developing economies, and improper enforcement of regulatory laws), opportunity (Technological advancements in the food and beverage industry), and challenges (The high cost of bulk food ingredients) influencing the growth of the bulk food ingredients market.

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the bulk food ingredient market.

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the bulk food ingredients market across varied regions.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the bulk food ingredients market.

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and service offerings of leading players include Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), International Flavours & Fragrances Inc. (US), Olam Group (Singapore), Cargill, Incorporated (US), Ingredion (US), (US)are among others in the bulk food ingredients market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the bulk food ingredients service market and provides them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03846400/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________