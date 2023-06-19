Digital Twin Consortium Welcomes Aker BP as Member

BOSTON, MA, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Digital Twin Consortium® today announced that Aker BP has joined the consortium. Aker BP joins a worldwide initiative together with companies leading on digitalization and digital twin, from different industries to drive the adoption, use, interoperability, and development of digital twin technology through open-source development.

“Digital Twin is an important part of Aker BP technology strategy and key enabler of the next wave of profitable growth options,” said Kristin Moe Elgsaas, Aker BP Technology Manager. “By joining Digital Twin Consortium, Aker BP will have the opportunity to learn from other industries, actively contribute to this joint industry effort, and collaborate across industry sectors to drive a business digital transformation.”

“We’re excited about working with Aker BP as a member of the consortium,” said Dan Isaacs, GM, and CTO of DTC. “Their experience and expertise in using advanced technologies for oil and gas production will be valuable as we work together to further the adoption of digital twins.”

About Aker BP

Aker BP is a company engaged in exploration, field development and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian continental shelf. The company operates six field centres: Alvheim, Ivar Aasen, Skarv, Edvard Grieg, Ula and Valhall, and is a partner in the Johan Sverdrup licence. Aker BP has made strong commitments to a wide range of digitalisation measures aimed at increasing productivity, maximise value creation and reduce emissions. Measured in production, Aker BP is one of the largest independent oil companies in Europe. For more information, visit https://akerbp.com/

About Digital Twin Consortium

Digital Twin Consortium is The Authority in Digital Twin. It coalesces industry, government, and academia to drive consistency in vocabulary, architecture, security, and interoperability of digital twin technology. It advances digital twin technology in many industries, from Aerospace to natural resources. Digital Twin Consortium is a program of Object Management Group. For more information, visit https://www.digitaltwinconsortium.org.

