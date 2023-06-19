Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Size is projected to reach USD 11.71 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.73%: Straits Research

New York, United States, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A broad range of chemicals added to manufactured goods like plastics, fabrics, surface finishes, and coatings fall under the umbrella phrase "flame retardants." When an ignition source is present, flame retardants become active and work in a variety of physical and chemical ways to stop or delay the spread of ignition. Demand for flame retardants is anticipated to rise due to the rising use of fire-resistant goods in various end-use industries, including building, transportation, and electrical and electronics.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/flame-retardant-chemicals-market/request-sample





Rising Safety Standards in Building Construction Drive the Global Market

Buildings are vulnerable to various natural and man-made dangers (fire, explosion, etc.) during this extended period, resulting in a partial or total collapse of the structure and the immobilization of building operations. In the event of a hazard, such as destruction or incapacitation, which would result in considerable direct and indirect financial losses, residents' lives could be in jeopardy. A fire hazard in a building poses a threat to life, the stability of the structure, and property and may break out purposefully or unintentionally. Due to rapid global growth, fire risks in buildings have changed dramatically in terms of their severity and adaptability, and they have been an increasing worry in recent years.

Growing Demand in Building and Construction Segment Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Due to stringent fire safety rules, flame retardants are employed in building materials and other items. Flame retardants are primarily employed in the structural insulation of buildings. Insulation is employed in homes and other buildings to keep interior spaces at a pleasant temperature and save energy. The most often used flame retardants in polyurethane foams, particularly liquid ones, are those based on phosphorus. Three flame retardants can be used with rigid polyurethane foams: additive liquid, reactive liquid, and solid. Various fire standards across the globe are driving the market for flame retardants. All building and construction materials (including rigid PU foams) must adhere to EN 13501's fire regulations.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size by 2030 USD 11.71 billion Market Size in 2021 USD 7.72 billion CAGR 4.73% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product Type, By End-User Industry Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Albemarle Corporation, Apexical Inc., BASF SE, Clariant AG, Daihachi Chemical Industry Co. Ltd, DIC Corporation, Dow, Eti Maden, ICL, Italmatch Chemicals SpA. Key Market Opportunities Growing Demand in Building and Construction Segment Key Market Drivers Rising Safety Standards in Building Construction

Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/flame-retardant-chemicals-market





Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is the most significant shareholder in the global flame retardant chemicals market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.56% during the forecast period. Flame retardant chemicals are often used in brown and white products, such as phones, televisions, and appliances like refrigerators and washing machines. The world's most fantastic electronics manufacturing base is located in China. Products like cell phones, TVs, portable computing devices, gaming systems, and other personal electronic gadgets experienced the fastest growth in the electronics sector. Additionally, the construction industry in India ranks as the second-largest economic sector, contributing an average of around 9% to the country's GDP annually. This could result in a massive demand for flame-retardant products in the nation. In addition to the Production Linked Incentive (PLI), the government has launched the Modified Electronics Manufacturing Clusters (EMC 2.0) and the Scheme for Promotion of Electronic Components and Semiconductors (SPECS) to promote the production of electronics in India.

Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.9%, generating USD 25 billion during the forecast period. Germany, one of the top manufacturing hubs for the automotive industry, is home to manufacturers from a wide range of industries, including equipment makers, suppliers of materials and components, engine manufacturers, and integrators of entire systems. The German aerospace industry comprises more than 2,300 companies dispersed around the country, with the north having the greatest concentration of companies. Rapid urbanization, rising population growth, and tourism, particularly in the residential and leisure sectors, are all expected to boost the building industry in the region. The government has been investing more in infrastructure for transportation, completing critical projects more swiftly, and improving opportunities for the service sector.

The number of manufacturing facilities and development centers in the US has increased significantly due to the emphasis on producing high-end goods. Robust exports of aircraft components to countries like France, China, and Germany, as well as solid consumer spending in the United States, have propelled the industrial operations in the aerospace industry. The country's aircraft industry may benefit from this by developing a favorable climate for the market for flame-retardant chemicals. The building and construction sector is anticipated to account for the largest share of the country's need for flame retardants. Canada, the second-largest construction market in North America, is expected to keep growing and improving through 2024. The leading causes of considerable commercial and residential building activity growth are government programs and more significant immigration to Canada.

Key Highlights

The global flame retardant chemicals market size is projected to reach USD 11,714.26 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.73% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

is projected to reach USD 11,714.26 million by 2030, growing at a during the forecast period (2022-2030). Based on product type , the global flame retardant chemicals market is bifurcated into non-halogenated and halogenated flame retardant chemicals. The non-halogenated flame retardant chemicals segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.05% during the forecast period.

, the global flame retardant chemicals market is bifurcated into non-halogenated and halogenated flame retardant chemicals. The non-halogenated flame retardant chemicals segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.05% during the forecast period. Based on the end-user industry , the global flame retardant chemicals market is bifurcated into electrical and electronics, buildings and construction, transportation, textile, and furniture. The buildings and construction segment owns the highest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.48% during the forecast period.

, the global flame retardant chemicals market is bifurcated into electrical and electronics, buildings and construction, transportation, textile, and furniture. The buildings and construction segment owns the highest market share and is expected to grow at a during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is the most significant shareholder in the global flame retardant chemicals market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.56% during the forecast period.

The global flame retardant chemicals market’s major key players are

Albemarle Corporation Apexical Inc BASF SE Clariant AG Daihachi Chemical Industry Co. Ltd DIC Corporation Dow Eti Maden ICL Italmatch Chemicals SpA





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/flame-retardant-chemicals-market/request-sample





Global Flame Retardant Chemicals Market: Segmentation

By Product Type

Non-halogenated Flame Retardant Chemicals

Halogenated Flame Retardants Chemicals

By End-User Industry

Electrical and Electronics

Buildings and Construction

Transportation

Textile and Furniture

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

TABLE OF CONTENT

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY RESEARCH SCOPE & SEGMENTATION Research Objectives Market Definition Limitations & Assumptions Market Scope & Segmentation Currency & Pricing Considered MARKET OPPORTUNITY ASSESSMENT Emerging Regions / Countries Emerging Companies Emerging Applications / End Use Investment Landscape New Business Models / Revenue Streams TAM MARKET TRENDS Drivers Market Warning Factors Latest Macro Economic Indicators Geopolitical Impact Human Factors Technology Factors MARKET ASSESSMENT Porters Five Forces Analysis Value Chain Analysis Raw Material Analysis Sales And Distribution Channel Analysis Trade Analysis Patent Analysis M & A Agreements & Collabration Analysis Export Import Analysis Cost Structure Analysis ESG TRENDS GLOBAL FLAME RETARDANT CHEMICALS MARKET SIZE ANALYSIS Global Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Introduction By Product Type Introduction Product Type By Value Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Chemicals By Value Halogenated Flame Retardants Chemicals By Value By End-User Industry Introduction End-User Industry By Value Electrical And Electronics By Value Buildings And Construction By Value Transportation By Value Textile And Furniture By Value NORTH AMERICA MARKET ANALYSIS Introduction By Product Type Introduction Product Type By Value Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Chemicals By Value Halogenated Flame Retardants Chemicals By Value By End-User Industry Introduction End-User Industry By Value Electrical And Electronics By Value Buildings And Construction By Value Transportation By Value Textile And Furniture By Value U.S. By Product Type Introduction Product Type By Value Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Chemicals By Value Halogenated Flame Retardants Chemicals By Value By End-User Industry Introduction End-User Industry By Value Electrical And Electronics By Value Buildings And Construction By Value Transportation By Value Textile And Furniture By Value Canada EUROPE MARKET ANALYSIS Introduction By Product Type Introduction Product Type By Value Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Chemicals By Value Halogenated Flame Retardants Chemicals By Value By End-User Industry Introduction End-User Industry By Value Electrical And Electronics By Value Buildings And Construction By Value Transportation By Value Textile And Furniture By Value U.K. By Product Type Introduction Product Type By Value Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Chemicals By Value Halogenated Flame Retardants Chemicals By Value By End-User Industry Introduction End-User Industry By Value Electrical And Electronics By Value Buildings And Construction By Value Transportation By Value Textile And Furniture By Value Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux Rest Of Europe APAC MARKET ANALYSIS Introduction By Product Type Introduction Product Type By Value Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Chemicals By Value Halogenated Flame Retardants Chemicals By Value By End-User Industry Introduction End-User Industry By Value Electrical And Electronics By Value Buildings And Construction By Value Transportation By Value Textile And Furniture By Value China By Product Type Introduction Product Type By Value Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Chemicals By Value Halogenated Flame Retardants Chemicals By Value By End-User Industry Introduction End-User Industry By Value Electrical And Electronics By Value Buildings And Construction By Value Transportation By Value Textile And Furniture By Value Korea Japan India Australia Taiwan South East Asia Rest Of Asia-Pacific MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA MARKET ANALYSIS Introduction By Product Type Introduction Product Type By Value Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Chemicals By Value Halogenated Flame Retardants Chemicals By Value By End-User Industry Introduction End-User Industry By Value Electrical And Electronics By Value Buildings And Construction By Value Transportation By Value Textile And Furniture By Value UAE By Product Type Introduction Product Type By Value Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Chemicals By Value Halogenated Flame Retardants Chemicals By Value By End-User Industry Introduction End-User Industry By Value Electrical And Electronics By Value Buildings And Construction By Value Transportation By Value Textile And Furniture By Value Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria Rest Of MEA LATAM MARKET ANALYSIS Introduction By Product Type Introduction Product Type By Value Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Chemicals By Value Halogenated Flame Retardants Chemicals By Value By End-User Industry Introduction End-User Industry By Value Electrical And Electronics By Value Buildings And Construction By Value Transportation By Value Textile And Furniture By Value Brazil By Product Type Introduction Product Type By Value Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Chemicals By Value Halogenated Flame Retardants Chemicals By Value By End-User Industry Introduction End-User Industry By Value Electrical And Electronics By Value Buildings And Construction By Value Transportation By Value Textile And Furniture By Value Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia Rest Of LATAM COMPETITIVE ASSESSMENT Adoption Matrix Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share By Manufacturers Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Ranking By Revenue For Manufacturers Average Price By Manufacturers Vendor Footprint Analysis MARKET PLAYERS ASSESSMENT Albemarle Corporation Overview Business Information Revenue ASP Gross Margin Swot Analysis Recent Developmments Apexical Inc BASF SE Clariant AG Daihachi Chemical Industry Co. Ltd DIC Corporation Dow Eti Maden ICL Italmatch Chemicals SpA RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Data Secondary Data Major Secondary Sources Key Data From Secondary Sources Primary Data Key Data From Primary Sources Breakdown Of Primaries Secondary And Primary Research Key Industry Insights Market Size Estimation Bottom-Up Approach Top-Down Approach Market Projection Research Assumptions Assumptions Limitations Risk Assessment APPENDIX Discussion Guide Customization Options Related Reports DISCLAIMER





Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/flame-retardant-chemicals-market/toc





Market News

In July 2022, Combining their non-halogenated flame retardant additive expertise, BASF and THOR GmbH have offered customers a complete solution that will improve particular plastic compounds' performance and sustainability while meeting strict requirements for fire safety regulations.





News Media

Global Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Grows Steadily at a CAGR of 4.73%

Global Fire Sprinkler Market Ascends at a Healthy CAGR of 7.49%





Have a Look at the Related Research Report

Flame Retardants for Aerospace Plastics Market : Information by Flame Retardant Type (Boron Compounds, Metal Hydroxide), Application (Interior components), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Fire Hydrants Market : Information by Product Type (Dry Barrels, Wet Barrels), Operating Type (Conventional), Construction (Underground), End-User (Industrial), and Regions-Forecast Till 2031

Fire Suppression Equipment Market : Information by Equipment Type (Fire Detectors, Fire Alarms), Application (Commercial, Residential), and Regions—Forecast till 2031





About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

Straits Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.





For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 905 0080 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 203 695 0070 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com