Mammography Equipment Market Size is projected to reach USD 2.93 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.12%: Straits Research

New York, United States, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mammography screens and diagnoses the breast using low-energy X-rays. Breast cancer prevalence, breast imaging technology, healthcare infrastructure, and public awareness of cancer drive the industry. The CDC reports 245,000 breast cancer diagnoses each year in the U.S., making it the second largest cause of death. Lifestyle changes, obesity, hormone replacement therapy acceptance, and alcohol usage are to blame. Dense breast tissue, delayed motherhood, and genetic mutations cause breast cancer, increasing the necessity for mammograms. Governments worldwide are providing free and low-cost mammograms to address the crisis. The CDC runs the National Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program for clinical breast exams and mammography nationwide. For patient comfort, several major players are launching mobile mammography devices. Fujifilm launched a mobile mammography device with AMULET Innovality in May 2019.





Recognizing the Major Types of Mammography Equipment

The market for digital mammography equipment is expected to expand favorably throughout the forecast period. This can be defined as the systems' capacity to take high-contrast, high-quality electronic images of the breast with little physical compression. Additionally, it provides soft-copy image displays and soft-copy reading for simple data transfer. Additionally, it offers flexibility to important advancements in the diagnosis of breast cancer, such as improved detection, reduced radiation dosages, and reduced breast compression pressure, which is projected to partially accelerate market growth.

Due to its high level of safety and precise results, the breast tomosynthesis market segment is gaining one of the largest shares in the global market for mammography equipment. It also makes it possible to observe the breast in a number of layers, making it easier to interpret images accurately, which is further boosting its acceptance in the healthcare industry. Important factors including the detection of numerous breast tumors, the ability to see well even through dense breast tissue, and very precise results are thus boosting the segment's growth.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size by 2030 USD 2.93 Billion Market Size in 2021 USD 1.23 billion CAGR 10.12% Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product Type, By Age-Group, By End-Use

Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Hologic, Inc., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, GE Healthcare Key Market Drivers Recognizing the Major Types of Mammography Equipment

Regional Analysis

Americas now dominates the market for mammography equipment and will do so for the foreseeable future. Leading firms are consistently working in the industry to produce technologically enhanced solutions and address the increased incidence of breast cancer in the region. The governments are making significant investments in setting up camps and free check-up facilities for the identification of breast cancer in order to address the severe situation. The market participants in the US are expanding their consumer bases through a plethora of collaborations and acquisitions, which is further fueling the industry's expansion.

The market for mammography equipment is increasing rapidly in the Asia Pacific. This is explained by the rising incidence of breast cancer, the expanding healthcare system, the large supply of oncologists, and the rapid economic growth of countries like Japan and India. The governments in the area are setting up a variety of camps to increase awareness of cancer and its effects on life in order to address the rising incidence of the disease. The Japan Society of Breast Health, J. POSH, and the Japan Cancer Society (Smile Fund), for example, are recipients of money donated by Wacoal Corp., which also sponsors the Pink Ribbon Fitting Campaign.

Key Highlights



In 2021, the value of the global mammography equipment market size was USD 1.23 billion. By 2030, it is anticipated to reach USD 2.93 billion, expanding at a CAGR of 10.12% from 2022 to 2030.

Digital mammography equipment is predicted to witness positive growth during the forecast period.

Hospital segment is dominating the mammography equipment market.

Americas is dominating the global mammography equipment market and will continue the same during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing mammography equipment market.

Top Key Players of Mammography Equipment Market

Hologic, Inc.

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Philips Healthcare

Siemens Healthcare

GE Healthcare





Mammography Equipment Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Analog mammography equipment

Digital mammography equipment

Breast tomosynthesis equipment

By Age-Group

0 to 18

19 to 40

41 to 60

60 above

By End-Use

Hospitals

Diagnostic laboratories

Research Center

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

By Regions

North America

Europe

APAC

Middle East and Africa

LATAM





