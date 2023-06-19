ASEAN Cold Chain Logistics Markets, Trends, Competition, Forecasts & Opportunities, 2018-2022 & 2023-2028

Dublin, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ASEAN Cold Chain Logistics Market, By Service Type, By Application, By Temperature Type, By Technology, By Country, By Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The ASEAN Cold Chain Logistics Market is anticipated to grow at a steady pace in the forecast period, 2024-2028



E-commerce Expansion and More Consumer Options



ASEAN's e-commerce revenues are rapidly increasing, luring many international investors to open offices there. Consumers now have access to goods and services that were previously out of their price range, such as trendy cosmetics and imported cuisine. People's perceptions of frozen and cold meals have significantly changed as more people move into urban areas. Online retailers are increasingly selling frozen meals.



Online shopping is being redefined by E-commerce, and the rise in sales of chilled and frozen foods creates a demand for cold chain infrastructures, such as refrigerated transportation, storage facilities, and an effective supply chain. Customers who buy online no longer view e-commerce as a way to save money on commodities like electronics.

Instead, they have expanded their online shopping preferences to include less expensive everyday things like food, clothing, and beauty products. Additionally, there are new opportunities and challenges for leasing cold storage in Southeast Asia due to the enormous growth in fresh food sales. Growing online purchases are stressing supermarkets.

Thus the burden is being transferred to those in charge of storing and shipping it. The demand for frozen food is always increasing due to the pandemic, lockdown, changes in how people purchase online, etc. In order to satisfy this demand as soon as possible, e-commerce enterprises employ cold chain logistics services.



Meat Consumption has Grown in Recent Years



Increased meat consumption and feed imports are both a result of Southeast Asia's growing population, rising affluence, urbanization, and retail businesses.

The five significant emerging markets are Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines. Even though fish and shellfish are the most widely consumed and produced meat sources and are mostly to blame for feedstock demand, meat consumption has increased recently.

Each Southeast Asian nation's consumption and production of meat demonstrates how diverse their culinary preferences are. The chicken industry in Malaysia is the most lucrative and has the highest output value. Almost all of the nation's chicken meat is produced domestically, and the average yearly intake is 50 kilograms. Thailand is the fourth-largest exporter of poultry in the world, and more than 80% of the chicken is grown in vertically integrated farms.

In 2020, its annual per capita consumption was projected to be 7.9 kilos. Most of the pork produced in Thailand nowadays is for its own citizens. Even though Thailand's live pig exports increased in value by 339 percent in 2020, this is still the situation. The next two greatest consumers of pork in the area are Vietnam and the Philippines, with annual per capita consumption of 25 kg and 14.9 kg, respectively.

Because these meat products must be distributed through retail establishments and, in certain cases, as frozen packaged goods, there has been a considerable rise in the number of cold storage units leased throughout Southeast Asia.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Strong demand for meat, and dairy

Rising processed food products

Growing Urban Population

Challenges

Equipment Breakdown

Excessive Heat Exposure

Human Errors

Market Trends & Developments

Rising Urban Population

Development of the Pharmaceutical sector

Increase in the number of refrigerated Wearhouse

Government Initiatives

Merger & Acquisitions

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the ASEAN Cold Chain Logistics Market.

Nippon Express

United Parcel Service of America

Deutsche Post DHL,

Yamato Transport Co. Ltd,

DSV Agility Logistics,

Tiong Nam Logistics Holdings Berhad

Sinchai Cold Storage Co., Ltd

Jentec Storage Inc.(Calamba)

JWD InfoLogistics

PT. Pluit Cold Storage

PT. Wahana Cold Storage

Report Scope:



ASEAN Cold Chain Logistics Market, By Service Type:

Refrigerated Warehouse

Refrigerated Transportation

ASEAN Cold Chain Logistics Market, By Application:

Seafood

Meat

Fruit & Vegetable

Dairy Products

Alternative Protein

Others

ASEAN Cold Chain Logistics Market, By Temperature Type:

Frozen

Chilled

ASEAN Cold Chain Logistics Market, By Technology

Dry Ice

Gel Packs

Eutectic Plates

Liquid Nitrogen

Quilts.

ASEAN Cold Chain Logistics Market, By Region:

Thailand

Vietnam

Singapore

Philippines

Myanmar

Malaysia

Indonesia

