Increasing Demand for Organic and Healthy Dehydrated Beans Propels Market Growth

Westford, USA, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the rising demand for organic and healthy dehydrated beans is expected to fuel the sale of organic dehydrated beans further. The dehydration process helps to extend the shelf life of the beans. It reduces their weight, thereby reducing transportation and storage costs, which will also likely drive the global market.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Dehydrated Dried Beans Market"

Pages - 242

Tables - 62

Figures – 65

Dehydration is a process that eliminates moisture from beans, preventing the growth of bacteria, yeast and mold that can spoil the food. Dehydration helps to preserve the beans by slowing down the action of enzymes which cause food ripening. Additionally, removing water content from beans reduces their weight, leading to lower transport and storage costs, which is expected to drive the global dehydrated dried beans market .

Prominent Players in Dehydrated Dried Beans Market

Dehydrates Inc.

Harmony House Foods Inc.

Silva International, Inc.

Garlico Industries Ltd

Hsdl Innovative Private Limited

BC Foods

Ruchi Foods LLP

Van Drunen Farms

Freeze-Dry Foods GmbH

Colin Ingredients

F R Benson & Partners Ltd

Mevive International Food Ingredients

Minnesota Dehydrated Vegetables Inc.

Jiangsu Zhenya Foods

Get sample copy of this report:

https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/dehydrated-dried-beans-market

Dehydrated Bean Granules Segment is Anticipated to Grow Due to the Growing Consumption of Granules in Savory Snacks

The dehydrated bean granules segment is being driven by the increasing consumption of these granules in savory snacks and it is expected to grow further during the forecast period. Dehydrated bean granules are made by drying and grinding the beans into a powder. They can be used as an ingredient or flavoring in various foods such as soups, sauces and salad dressings. These granules can be stored in an airtight container in a cool and dry place for up to two years, making them a convenient option for consumers. The market growth is being propelled by factors such as rising demand for healthy and convenient food options.

North America is expected to experience significant growth in the global market for dehydrated dried beans. The region's increasing demand for vegan protein sources is anticipated to drive product demand. Additionally, the growing prevalence of celiac disease among Americans is expected to boost the demand for gluten-free food options, including dehydrated bean products.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/dehydrated-dried-beans-market

Savory Snacks Segment is Dominating the Market Due to Long Shelf Life

Dry beans are commonly used in savory snacks segment due to their low cost and long shelf life, as well as the growing demand for such snacks. In addition, they are also used as an ingredient in various other foods such as soups, sauces and dressings due to their nutritional value. Furthermore, the increasing health consciousness among individuals is expected to drive the demand for healthier snack options containing dehydrated and dried beans, thereby contributing to the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold a significant share of the global market. The increasing cultivation of beans in the region is expected to be a favourable factor for market growth. For instance, Myanmar is one of the world's largest producers and exporters of dry beans, contributing to the market growth in the region.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the Dehydrated Dried Beans market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Dehydrated Dried Beans Market

Ice Make Refrigeration Limited, a prominent manufacturer and distributor of cooling equipment, introduced a new food dehydration device in 2019, which can be used to dehydrate various food products. This launch is expected to boost the demand for dehydrated and dried beans, as it makes the dehydration process more efficient and cost-effective.

Lupii, a European company founded by Steichen and Dempster, launched protein bars made from lupini beans, a traditionally grown and consumed food in the Mediterranean region in 2020. Introducing these bars is anticipated to drive the demand for dehydrated lupini beans as an ingredient in protein bars and other products, potentially boosting the overall market growth.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/dehydrated-dried-beans-market

Key Questions Answered in Dehydrated Dried Beans Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Cheese Snacks Market

Global Oats Market

Global Tortilla Market

Global Pea Protein Market

Global Organic Meat Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com