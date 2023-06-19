Global Location-Based Entertainment (LBE) Market Size Projected to Cross USD 26,555.26 Million By 2032, at 26.7% CAGR Increase: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Location-based Entertainment Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Component (Hardware, Software); By Technology; By End-use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023-2032” in its research database.

“As per the latest research analysis, the global location-based entertainment (LBE) market size/share will be valued at roughly USD 3,158.42 million in 2022, and its revenue is projected to reach about USD 26,555.26 Million By 2032. The market is forecasted to expand at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 26.7% between 2023 and 2032.”

What is Location-Based Entertainment (LBE)? How Big is the Size of the Location-Based Entertainment (LBE) Market?

Overview

Location-based entertainment (LBE), also called out-of-home entertainment or interactive multi-player entertainment, refers to any entertainment that enables users to interact and share experiences with others outside the home. As the name suggests, LBE combines elements of entertainment, technology, and physical space that consumers visit to create a truly immersive environment that cannot be replicated at home or through traditional media. They are created for physical locations, such as amusement parks, arcades, virtual reality (VR) centers, and interactive museums.

Examples of location-based entertainment experiences include advanced technologies such as virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), projection mapping, motion tracking, or interactive installations. LBE aims to create memorable experiences that cannot be reproduced at home or on the internet. Growing demand for immersive video content and games at LBE sites is driving the location-based entertainment market size growth. Advancements in VFX, such as sensory stimulus & tactile elements, are projected to fuel the market growth.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Hologate

Sandbox VR

Zero Latency

Spaces

IMAX Corporation

HTC Corporation

Sony Corporation

Facebook Technologies

Ubisoft Entertainment

The VOID

Samsung Electronics

Google

Merlin Entertainments

Dave & Buster's

Prominent Growth Driving Factors

Growing technological advancements: Rising shift towards technology-driven initiatives in the gaming sector is one of the major factors fueling the location-based entertainment market sales . This trend has resulted in mergers and acquisitions between video game creators and LBE technology suppliers, as well as investments by smaller enterprises in the LBE market.

Rising shift towards technology-driven initiatives in the gaming sector is one of the major factors fueling the . This trend has resulted in mergers and acquisitions between video game creators and LBE technology suppliers, as well as investments by smaller enterprises in the LBE market. Enhancing offline shopping: As e-commerce grows in popularity, offline shopping malls are looking for innovative ways to engage customers and create unique experiences that are not available online. One of the strategies they are adopting is incorporating location-based entertainment (LBE) within their premises.

As e-commerce grows in popularity, offline shopping malls are looking for innovative ways to engage customers and create unique experiences that are not available online. One of the strategies they are adopting is incorporating location-based entertainment (LBE) within their premises. Experiential entertainment: The increasing demand for experiential entertainment majorly boosts the location-based entertainment market. The demand for distinct and memorable experiences that cannot be replicated in the comfort of one's home is growing among consumers. This has resulted in the creation of LBE venues that provide interactive and engaging experiences, such as virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) attractions.

The increasing demand for experiential entertainment majorly boosts the location-based entertainment market. The demand for distinct and memorable experiences that cannot be replicated in the comfort of one's home is growing among consumers. This has resulted in the creation of LBE venues that provide interactive and engaging experiences, such as virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) attractions. Leveraging e-sports and competitive gaming: The rise of e-sports and competitive gaming events has opened up new opportunities for location-based entertainment (LBE) venues to attract a dedicated customer base. LBE venues are physical locations that offer interactive and immersive experiences to visitors.

Top Report Findings

Rapid adoption of immersive video content and video games at location-based entertainment sites as well as rising technological developments such as Augmented Reality (AR), VR, Mixed Reality (MR), and 3D projection mapping, are propelling the location-based entertainment market growth .

. The market is segmented based on component, technology, end-user, and region.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest CAGR in 2022

Top Trends Influencing the Market

In April 2022, Glytch, a leading professional e-sports stadium firm that provides cutting-edge e-sports event venues, formed a strategic alliance with Legends, a renowned worldwide experiences company, and premier sports and entertainment venue and attractions operator. The alliance seeks to use both firms' strengths to create immersive and engaging experiences for players, fans, and partners.

Tourism and travel trends, as well as social media and word-of-mouth marketing, all have a significant impact on the LBE industry. Local Business Enterprises (LBEs) often rely on social media and word-of-mouth marketing to attract customers and stay competitive in today's digital landscape. These are some of the key location-based entertainment market trends influencing its growth.

Segmental Analysis

The hardware segment registered the major location-based entertainment market share in 2022

By component, the hardware category witnessed the largest revenue share in 2022 owing to the continuous developments in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality devices . These VR-based hardware devices provide viewers with an immersive experience at LBE centers at a lower cost while also producing memorable memories. Furthermore, the increased use of VR headsets by LBE providers implies tremendous development potential for the industry.

Location-Based Entertainment (LBE) Market: Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Attribute Details Revenue Forecast in 2032 USD 26,555.26 Million Market size value in 2023 USD 3,158.42 Million Expected CAGR Growth 26.7% from 2023– 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Top Market Players Hologate, Sandbox VR, Zero Latency, Spaces, HTC Corporation, Sony Corporation, Facebook Technologies LLC, Ubisoft Entertainment SA, The VOID LLC, IMAX Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Google LLC, Merlin Entertainments plc, and Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc Segments Covered By Component, By Technology, By End-use, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

Asia Pacific: The region captured the largest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) in 2022 due to the consumers' increasing desire for outdoor recreational activities, which has produced a favorable market climate for the Location-Based Entertainment (LBE) business. Furthermore, the region's status as a center for premier virtual reality software and hardware firms has created new commercial opportunities for LBE initiatives.

North America: Location-based entertainment market in North America holds the majority of the worldwide market. It is expected to develop significantly during the forecast period, owing to increased awareness of new technologies and the quick acceptance of LBE. North America is home to numerous key market participants, and the successful use of LBE across various applications in the media and gaming industries contributes to the growth of the regional market.

Browse the Detail Report “Location-based Entertainment Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Component (Hardware, Software); By Technology; By End-use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023-2032” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/location-based-entertainment-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Recent Developments

In September 2020, VRstudios, Inc. established a new division named VRstudios Sports to develop a virtual reality (VR) platform that allows users to connect, socialize, and share their experiences in a virtual reality (VR) environment. VRstudios Sports allows users to enjoy VR-based games and experiences from the comfort of their own homes while being linked to an extended (LBE) facility.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the location-based entertainment market report based on component, technology, end-user, and region:

By Component Outlook

Hardware

Software

By Technology Outlook

Dimensional (2D)

3 Dimensional (3D)

Cloud Merged Reality

By End-use Outlook

Amusement Parks

Arcade Studios

4D films

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

