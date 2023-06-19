Macular Degeneration Treatment Market Size is projected to reach USD 15.16 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.06%: Straits Research

New York, United States, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The eye’s macula is impacted by macular degeneration , a neurodegenerative condition. Macular degeneration will cause loss of central vision because it gives the clear main idea required to see objects. It manifests when the capillaries close to the fovea enlarge and leak. The fluid buildup interferes with light reflection, which causes progressive vision loss. Nutritional therapy can aid treatment in the early stages of dry macular degeneration. A healthy diet rich in antioxidants is part of the plan to sustain the macula's cells.





Rising Impact of Retinal Disorder Drivers on the Global Market

The rising prevalence of retinal diseases has increased the demand for macular degeneration treatment. Eye conditions have emerged as potential threats in many developed and developing countries. Globally, the prevalence of the most severe eye conditions is rising, and vision loss is becoming a serious public health concern. Numerous worldwide retinal diseases that impair vision have been identified by the World Health Organization (WHO). Two of these conditions, refractive errors, and age-related macular disorders, are most prevalent in underdeveloped countries. As a result of the rising prevalence of retinal disorders, it is anticipated that the market for treating macular degeneration will expand significantly over the forecast period.

Rapid Aging Population Creates Tremendous Opportunities

According to the UN's World Aging Report, 703 million individuals were 65 or older in 2019. By 2050, this number is anticipated to double. The population aged 65 and older increased globally from 6% in 1990 to 9% in 2019. Smart contact lenses and intelligent optometry are two examples of cutting-edge and digital healthcare products that may impact the market under consideration. Future developments in digital technology could affect eye care. Future access to gene chips could lead to more accurate AMD and glaucoma diagnosis and treatment. Due to investments made by businesses and accelerated research, the market is anticipated to grow during the forecast period.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size by 2030 USD 15,167.69 million Market Size in 2021 USD 8,208.70 million CAGR 7.06% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Stage of Disease, Route of Administration, Sales Channels Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Panoptica, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceutical Inc., Aerie Pharmaceutical Inc., REGENXBIO Inc., and Bayer AG Key Market Opportunities Rapid Aging Population Key Market Drivers Rising Impact of Retinal Disorders

Improving Investments in Research and Development

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant shareholder in the global macular degeneration treatment market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.10% during the forecast period. The United States represents a sizable portion of the market under study due to several factors, including the burden of the aging population and the prevalence of age-related macular degeneration. The US is dedicated to improving overall population eye health through several initiatives. Along with recent product launches and established healthcare infrastructure, it is also anticipated that the presence of the major market players will hasten the market's expansion in the United States. Novel macular degeneration treatments are expected to fuel market growth in the United States.

Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.70%, generating USD 3,531.14 million during the forecast period. The aging population, the rising prevalence of macular degeneration, and sizable R&D expenditures are additional factors influencing the expansion of the French market under investigation. In France, there are an increasing number of cutting-edge research studies being carried out. The funding provided by the government, both at the national and EU agency levels, is primarily to blame. Medical costs are covered by the government and the individual in France, which has one of the best healthcare systems. Over the anticipated period, it is anticipated that these campaigns will increase public awareness and spur rapid market growth in France.

The presence of significant market players, the rising elderly population in Japan, and the rising awareness of macular degeneration in Asia-Pacific all point to a substantial expansion of the Japanese market for macular degeneration treatments. Japan is one of the Asian countries that is aging quickly. In June 2019, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. Ltd. modified its contract with Healios K.K. for joint development initiatives and other cooperative activities in Japan. The modifications concerned the activities of development and commercialization. Joint development activities will generate retinal pigment epithelial cells from iPS cells to treat age-related macular degeneration and other eye diseases. Due to the rising AMD prevalence and research and development efforts in the area, the market for macular degeneration treatments in Japan is anticipated to increase.





Key Highlights

The global macular degeneration treatment market size was valued at USD 8,208.70 million in 2021 . It is expected to reach USD 15,167.69 million by 2030 , growing at a CAGR of 7.06% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

was valued at . It is expected to reach , growing at a during the forecast period (2022–2030). Based on type , the global macular degeneration treatment market is bifurcated into dry and wet age-related macular degeneration. The wet age-related macular degeneration segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.98% over the forecast period.

, the global macular degeneration treatment market is bifurcated into dry and wet age-related macular degeneration. The wet age-related macular degeneration segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a over the forecast period. Based on the stage of disease , the global macular degeneration treatment market is bifurcated into early-stage AMD, intermediate AMD, and late-stage AMD. The late-stage AMD segment owns the highest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.03% during the forecast period.

, the global macular degeneration treatment market is bifurcated into early-stage AMD, intermediate AMD, and late-stage AMD. The late-stage AMD segment owns the highest market share and is expected to grow at a during the forecast period. Based on the route of administration , the global macular degeneration treatment market is bifurcated into the intravenous route and intravitreal route. The intravitreal route segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.10% during the forecast period.

, the global macular degeneration treatment market is bifurcated into the intravenous route and intravitreal route. The intravitreal route segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a during the forecast period. Based on sales channels , the global macular degeneration treatment market is bifurcated into ambulatory surgical centers and hospitals. The hospital segment owns the highest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.04% during the forecast period.

, the global macular degeneration treatment market is bifurcated into ambulatory surgical centers and hospitals. The hospital segment owns the highest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.04% during the forecast period. North America is the most significant shareholder in the global macular degeneration treatment market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.10% during the forecast period.

Competitors in Macular Degeneration Treatment Market

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Panoptica

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceutical Inc.

Aerie Pharmaceutical Inc.

REGENXBIO Inc.

Bayer AG





Segmentation of Macular Degeneration Treatment Market

By Type

Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration

Wet Age-related Macular Degeneration

By Stage of Disease

Early-stage AMD

Intermediate AMD

Late-stage AMD

By Route of Administration

Intravenous Route

Intravitreal Route

By Sales Channels

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Hospitals

Other Sales Channels

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

The Middle East and Africa

South America

TABLE OF CONTENT

Recent Development

In August 2022 , Novartis intends to completely spin off the Sandoz division to establish a standalone business.

, Novartis intends to completely spin off the Sandoz division to establish a standalone business. In September 2022, Bayer will present new cardiorenal results for Kerendia in individuals with early-stage chronic kidney disease and type 2 diabetes (finerenone).





