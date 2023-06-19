HLA Testing Market - 7.5% CAGR for Human Leukocyte Antigen Testing Market Size Worth $1.15 Billion, Globally, by 2028 – The Insight Partners

Pune, India, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to our latest study on " Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) Testing Market Size Report, Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product and Services, Technology, and End User, and Geography,” the market is projected to reach USD 1,155.65 million by 2028 from USD 697.74 million in 2021; it is expected to register a CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2028. The human leukocyte antigen (HLA) testing market growth is propelled by increasing plasma donation and organ transplant procedures. The increasing number of technological advancements is the key factor responsible for the Asia-Pacific regional growth for human leukocyte antigen (HLA) testing industry accounting fastest growth of the region during 2022-2028.





Global Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) Testing Market Strategic Insights:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in USD 697.74 Million in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 1,155.65 Million by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 221 No. of Tables 111 No. of Charts & Figures 78 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Product and Services, Technology, and End User, and Geography Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America Country scope US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Italy, France, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Global Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) Testing Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., CareDx, Qiagen, Illumina Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., TBG Diagnostics Limited, F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Takara Bio Inc., Luminex Corporation, Omixon Inc., The Sequencing Center, Protrans, HistoGenetics LLC., CD Genomics, Qunitara Biosciences, CeGat GmbH, and Creative Biolabs Inc. are among the leading companies operating in the human leukocyte antigen (HLA) testing market. These players focus on expanding, diversifying their market presence, and acquiring a novel customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

In September 2020 , Omixon launched OmniType, an 11-locus multiplex HLA genotyping assay and software product for use on the Illumina sequencing platforms such as MiSeq, MiniSeq, and iSeq.

In August 2021 , BioReference Laboratories acquired the Ariosa centralized prenatal testing business from Roche. Ariosa’s noninvasive prenatal screening (NIPS) test, i.e., the Harmony Prenatal Test, has been performed in over 1.5 million patients. The acquisition of Ariosa will complement the current offering of NIPS.





Impact of COVID-19 on Global Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) Testing Market:

The COVID-19 pandemic created both a public health crisis and an economic crisis worldwide. Before the pandemic, the human leukocyte antigen (HLA) testing market was growing continuously owing to the regularity in the assessment of organ donors, consolations, and treatments. The first wave of COVID-19 disrupted the consultations, follow-ups, and screenings related to diseases other than COVID-19. Several companies experienced severe losses in the last quarter of 2019; the pandemic particularly had adverse effects on the global market in the first and second quarters of 2020. Businesses worldwide were hampered due to disruption in supply chains, and increased demand for healthcare products and services. To reduce COVID-19 infection in hospitals and clinics, healthcare practitioners and patients adopted and preferred treating their patients remotely. These unforeseeable circumstances also hampered organ transplantation procedures. Many surgical treatments and non-urgent consultations were canceled or postponed, and elective surgeries were suspended in many institutions to limit the spread of SARS-CoV-2 as well as to reserve and reallocate resources, including healthcare personnel (nurses and anesthesiologists), medical equipment (personal protective equipment and ventilators), and beds. The "stay at home" recommendation resulted in a significant reduction in organ donation and organ transplantation surgeries. These conditions restrained the growth of the human leukocyte antigen (HLA) testing market worldwide in 2020.





Increasing Number of Plasma Donation and Organ Transplantation Procedures Contributes to Global Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) Testing Market Growth:

Human leukocyte antigens (HLAs) are the specialized proteins present on all cell surfaces of the human body, except red blood cells. HLA testing has significant application in organ transplantation, which can be recommended as a part of the treatment of kidney failure, chronic liver cirrhosis, and chronic heart disease, among other medical issues. The growing prevalence of chronic diseases and organ failure leads to high demand for organ transplant procedures, as well as HLA testing. Before transplantation, HLA testing is performed to check tissue compatibility between patients and donors to avoid graft rejection. In recent years, transplantation has become a successful practice worldwide. According to data published in Global Observatory on Donation and Transplantation (GODT), in 2020, 129,681 organ transplants were recorded in total. Of these, 31.7% were living kidney transplants and 20.40% were living liver transplants.

Governments of various countries are taking initiatives to spread awareness about the need for organ donation and the benefits of organ transplantation in certain treatment procedures. For Instance, the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network (OPTN) has implemented a few strategies to improve the number of organ transplantation procedures in the US. These strategies focus on increasing the number of organ and tissue transplants among patients with end-stage organ disease, altering the current organ distribution, and modifying organ transplantation waitlist by redistributing the existing organ soppy. Furthermore, the OPTN has used out-of-box strategies to improve organ transplantation. These innovative strategies include the optimized use of organs obtained from deceased patients [e.g., donation after cardiac death (DCD) or brain-dead donors], reducing discards of organs, promoting living donation, and improving the rate of potential organ donation authorization.

Thus, the growing demand for organ transplantation leads to the requirement of a more substantial number of HLA testing kits and consumables, which drives the growth of the HLA testing market.





Global Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) Testing Market: Segmental Overview

Based on product and services , the human leukocyte antigen (HLA) testing market is segmented into reagents and consumables, instruments, and software and services. In 2021, the reagents and consumables segment held the largest share of the market, and it is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

Based on technology , the human leukocyte antigen (HLA) testing market is segmented into molecular assay technologies and non-molecular assay technologies. In 2021, the molecular assay technologies segment held a larger share of the market, and it is expected to report a higher CAGR of 7.7% during 2022–2028.

Based on end user , the human leukocyte antigen (HLA) testing market is segmented into independent reference laboratories, hospitals and transplant centers, and others. In 2021, the independent reference laboratories segment held the largest share of the market. Further, the hospitals and transplant centers segment is expected to report the highest CAGR of 7.9% during 2022–2028.





In 2020, North America dominated the human leukocyte antigen (HLA) testing market, and the US holds the largest share of the market in this region. The market growth in this country is attributed to the growing burden of infectious diseases, in addition to the factors driving the global market growth. The US has one of the highest costs of human leukocyte antigen (HLA) testing globally. It is home to the world’s leading multinational corporations such as CareDx, Inc.; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; Illumina, Inc.; and Luminex Corporation. The country shows high acceptance for the most cutting-edge technologies. These factors together contribute to the human leukocyte antigen (HLA) testing market growth in North America.

According to the Canadian Institute for Health Information, in 2019, a total of 3,014 transplant procedures (all organs) were performed in Canada (including Quebec), recording an increase of 42% since 2010. There were 40,734 Canadians (excluding Quebec) living with Incidence of End-Stage Kidney Disease (ESKD) at the end of 2019, indicating an increase of 33% since 2010. For all solid organs, the deceased organ donor rate in Canada in 2019 (including Quebec) was 21.8 donors per million population, which marks a surge of 59% since 2010. The living donor rate was 16.3 donors per million population, as it remained nearly the same as in 2010.









