Global Single-Cell Analysis Strategic Business Report 2023: Single-Cell Analysis Techniques to Make Inroads in Cancer Care Programs

The global market for Single-Cell Analysis estimated at US$6.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$25 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Cancer, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 20.6% CAGR and reach US$10 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Immunology segment is readjusted to a revised 19.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.3% CAGR



The Single-Cell Analysis market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 17.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.1% and 15.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.3% CAGR.



