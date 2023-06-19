Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market is Expected to Reach $9.2 Billion | MarketsandMarkets.

Chicago, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The nucleic acid isolation and purification industry is poised for remarkable growth and innovation in the near future. With the increasing demand for genomics, molecular diagnostics, and personalized medicine, the industry is set to witness significant advancements in technologies and methodologies. The development of automated systems, magnetic bead-based purification techniques, and intelligent software solutions will enhance the efficiency, speed, and accuracy of nucleic acid workflows, making them more accessible and cost-effective. The integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms will revolutionize data analysis, quality control, and standardization, enabling researchers and clinicians to extract valuable insights from sequencing data. Furthermore, the emergence of portable and point-of-care devices will revolutionize diagnostic testing, enabling rapid and on-site sample processing. Collaborations between the nucleic acid isolation and purification industry and other sectors, such as pharmaceuticals and environmental testing, will further drive advancements in the field. Overall, the near future holds immense potential for the nucleic acid isolation and purification industry, paving the way for transformative discoveries and applications in genomics, diagnostics, and therapeutics.

Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $6.3 billion in 2022 and is poised to reach $9.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2027 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth in the nucleic acid isolation and purification market is mainly driven by factors such as increasing R&D activities as well as technological advancements and increasing automation. On the other hand, the high cost of automated instruments is expected to hinder the growth of the market.

Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2022 $6.3 billion Estimated Value by 2027 $9.2 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% Market Size Available for 2019–2027 Forecast Period 2022–2027 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, method, type, application, end user, and region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Improving regulatory and reimbursement scenario Key Market Drivers Technological advancements and increasing automation

Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification market major players covered in the report, such as:

QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

Promega Corporation (US)

Agilent Technologies (US)

Bio-Rad Laboratories (US)

Danaher Corporation (US)

GE Healthcare (US)

Illumina Inc. (US)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Takara Bio (Japan)

Zymo Research (US)

New England Biolabs (US)

Norgen Biotek Corp (Canada)

Omega Bio-tek (US)

Genaxxon Bioscience GmbH (Germany)

3B BlackBio Biotech India Limited (India)

Invitek Molecular (Germany)

BioVision (US)

Analytik Jena AG (Germany)

and Among Others

The research report categorizes the nucleic acid isolation and purification market into the following segments and subsegments:

Product

Kits

Reagents

Instruments

Type

Plasmid DNA Isolation and Purification

Total RNA Isolation and Purification

Circulating Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification

Genomic DNA Isolation and Purification

Messenger RNA Isolation and Purification

microRNA Isolation and Purification

PCR Cleanup

Other Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Types

Method

Column-based Isolation and Purification

Magnetic Bead-based Isolation and Purification

Reagent-based Isolation and Purification

Other Isolation and Purification Methods

Application

Diagnostics

Drug Discovery & Development

Personalized Medicine

Agriculture & Animal Research

Other Applications

End User

Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers

Academic & Government Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Other End Users

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

The key stakeholders in the Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification market include:

Research Institutions and Academic Centers: Research institutions and academic centers are crucial stakeholders in the market. They contribute to the development of new isolation and purification techniques, conduct studies to validate their efficacy, and train scientists and researchers in nucleic acid extraction and purification methods.

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies: Biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies play a significant role in the nucleic acid isolation and purification market. They utilize these techniques in various stages of drug discovery, development, and production. Nucleic acid isolation and purification methods are essential for gene expression studies, genotyping, and target identification.

Diagnostic Laboratories: Diagnostic laboratories rely on nucleic acid isolation and purification techniques for molecular diagnostic testing. These laboratories play a crucial role in disease diagnosis, monitoring treatment efficacy, and genetic testing. Accurate and reliable nucleic acid isolation and purification methods are vital for ensuring the accuracy of test results.

Medical Research and Clinical Trial Organizations: Medical research institutions and organizations involved in clinical trials are key stakeholders in the market. They utilize nucleic acid isolation and purification techniques to study disease mechanisms, identify genetic markers, and assess treatment response. These stakeholders drive the demand for advanced and efficient isolation and purification methods.

Nucleic Acid Extraction and Purification Device Manufacturers: Companies specializing in the development and manufacturing of nucleic acid extraction and purification devices are important stakeholders. They invest in research and development to create innovative technologies, improve efficiency, and enhance the performance of isolation and purification methods. These manufacturers collaborate with research institutions and industry partners to meet the evolving needs of the market.

Regulatory Authorities: Regulatory authorities, such as the FDA in the United States and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in Europe, provide guidance and oversight for nucleic acid isolation and purification techniques used in diagnostic and therapeutic applications. They ensure that these methods meet regulatory standards for safety, efficacy, and quality.

Healthcare Providers and Clinicians: Healthcare providers and clinicians play a vital role in the adoption and utilization of nucleic acid isolation and purification methods. They use these techniques for genetic testing, diagnosis, and personalized medicine. Their feedback and clinical expertise contribute to the refinement and improvement of isolation and purification protocols.

These stakeholders, along with professional societies, funding agencies, and patient advocacy groups, collectively shape the nucleic acid isolation and purification market by driving innovation, advancing research, ensuring quality standards, and promoting the application of these techniques in various fields.

Recent Developments:

In 2022, Thermo Fisher invested USD 97 million to expand its clinical research operations in Richmond, Virginia. The facility will provide high-quality bioanalytical lab services to advance clinical research programs.

In 2021, Thermo acquired PPD, a leading global provider of clinical research services to the biopharma and biotech industry, advancing its clinical research services.

In 2020, Merck invested EUR 18 million (USD 21.09 million) to build a life sciences laboratory in Buchs, Switzerland, to accelerate and support research & development, analytical production, and quality control.

In 2020, Thermo Fisher acquired QIAGEN N.V., a leading global provider of molecular diagnostics and sample preparation technologies. This acquisition is expected to expand the company’s specialty diagnostics portfolio with innovative sample preparation, assay, and bioinformatics technologies.

In 2018, Agilent acquired Advanced Analytical Technologies, a provider of capillary electrophoresis-based (CE) solutions for the fully automated analysis of a range of molecules.

