HALCON OPTIC Honored With Four Awards at NeoCon 2023

STEWARTVILLE, Minn., June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today HALCON announced its new expansive collection of tables and storage, HALCON OPTIC™, was awarded Best of NeoCon Gold for conference room furniture, and Silver in furniture storage and integrated technology categories as well as an Interior Design HiP award at NeoCon 2023.

Designed to harmonize beautiful aesthetics with technical excellence and orchestrate an unparalleled hybrid meeting experience, OPTIC offers distinctive and graceful table shapes facilitating immersive meetings and promoting eye-to-eye contact to foster more meaningful interactions between in-person and remote participants.

Connectivity has been seamlessly integrated to support the effortless use of leading-edge technologies. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, storage solutions offer opportunities to enhance room acoustics and can be tailored to accommodate every need. OPTIC is the latest solution in the furniture manufacturer’s extensive portfolio of private and open office and meeting room solutions.

“We are honored to again be recognized by the Best of NeoCon jurors and Interior Design Magazine,” said Ben Conway, president of HALCON. “OPTIC answers the need for enhanced hybrid collaboration experiences with thoughtful design and seamlessly integrated technology.”

NeoCon is the largest exhibition of contract furnishings in North America. A hallmark of the trade show since 1990, Best of NeoCon is the official awards program evaluating outstanding new products from exhibiting companies across a wide range of verticals. Hundreds of new products were evaluated onsite by a diverse jury of 49 leading architects, designers, specifiers and facility managers with expertise spanning commercial, healthcare, education and hospitality sectors.

