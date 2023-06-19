New York, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Polyethylene Industry Installed Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecast by Region and Countries Including Details of All Active Plants, Planned and Announced Projects to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06468705/?utm_source=GNW



Global Polyethylene Terephthalate capacity is poised to see considerable growth over the next five years, potentially increasing from 29.13 mtpa in 2022 to 37.52 mtpa in 2027, registering total growth of 29%.

Around 20 planned and announced Polyethylene Terephthalate projects are expected to come online, predominantly in Asia, followed by North America over the upcoming years.Among countries, China is expected to lead Polyethylene Terephthalate capacity additions by 2027, followed by India and US.



Zhejiang Rongsheng Holding Group Co Ltd, Reliance Industries Ltd and Full Apex (Holdings) Ltd are the top three companies by planned and announced capacity additions globally over the upcoming years.



Scope

Global Polyethylene Terephthalate capacity outlook by region

Global Polyethylene Terephthalate outlook by country

Polyethylene Terephthalate planned and announced projects details

Capacity share of the major Polyethylene Terephthalate producers globally

Global Polyethylene Terephthalate capital expenditure outlook by region

Global Polyethylene Terephthalate capital expenditure outlook by country



