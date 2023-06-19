New York, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Optical Character Recognition Market Size, Trends and Analysis by IT Infrastructure, End-use, Vertical, Region and Segment Forecast, 2023-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06468815/?utm_source=GNW



The optical character recognition (OCR) market will be valued at $11.7 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.4% over the forecast period (2023-2030). The OCR report provides an executive-level overview of the OCR industry worldwide today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2030.



The global optical character recognition (OCR) market will be valued at $11.7 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.4% over the forecast period. The use of OCR technology continues to evolve and expand as businesses and individuals recognize its potential to streamline workflows, improve data management, and enhance accessibility to information. OCR technology has experienced a significant boost in the market in recent years due to increasing demand for OCR being deployed to automate data entry tasks by capturing information from forms, invoices, surveys, or other structured documents. It eliminates manual data entry errors, accelerates data processing, and improves overall accuracy.



- This report provides overview and service addressable market for Optical Character Recognition (OCR) market

- It identifies the key drivers and challenges impacting growth of the OCR market over the next 12 to 24 months.

- It includes global market forecasts for the OCR market and analysis of latest M&A deals, macroeconomic trends, technology trends, regulatory trends,

- It contains details of latest M&A deals in the OCR space and a timeline highlighting milestones in the development of OCR technology.

- The detailed value chain consists of five layers: Hardware Manufacturers, Input Data Preparation, OCR Software Development, Integration and Distribution, and End Users.



- This market intelligence report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of the global optical character recognition (OCR) market by IT infrastructure, end-use, vertical, regional segments, and key opportunities in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.

- Accompanying Forecast products, the report examines the drivers, challenges, M&A deals, use cases, and trend analysis in OCR market.

- Detailed segmentation by IT infrastructure type - software and service. Further, the report also highlights segmentation at end-use level - B2B and B2C along with vertical and regional segmentation.

- The report includes 100+ charts and tables providing in-depth analysis of the market size, forecast, and supporting factors which are tailor-made for an executive-level audience, with enhanced presentation quality.

- The report provides an easily digestible market assessment for decision-makers built around in-depth information gathered from local market players, which enables executives to quickly get up to speed with the current and emerging trends in OCR markets.

- The competitive section of the report helps in identifying the flagbearers, experimenters, contenders, and specialists based on their growth and innovation performance in the OCR industry which will help stakeholders analyse competition penetration.

- The broad perspective of the report coupled with comprehensive, actionable detail will help OCR vendors and other companies succeed in the growing OCR market globally.

