Global A2P SMS Strategic Business Report 2023: An $89.3 Billion Market by 2030 - Spectacular Rise in eCommerce and mCommerce Strengthens the Business Case for A2P SMS

Dublin, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "A2P SMS: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global A2P SMS Market to Reach $89.3 Billion by 2030
The global market for A2P SMS estimated at US$63.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$89.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Promotional & Marketing Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.4% CAGR and reach US$28.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Authentication Services segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $16.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.1% CAGR
The A2P SMS market in the U.S. is estimated at US$16.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$17.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 3.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR.
Looking Ahead to 2023
Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession.
Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.
Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.
Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|296
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$63.3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$89.3 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- A2P SMS - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- A Prelude to AP2 SMS
- A2P SMS Offers Increased Reliability
- AP2 SMS Offers Enhanced Protection
- Global Market Prospects and Outlook
- Asia-Pacific to Drive Market Growth
- Market Challenges
- BFSI Leads the End-use Market for A2P SMS
- Recent Market Activity
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- 2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
- As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy in 2021
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
- Impact of COVID-19 on A2PSMS Market
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Proliferation of Mobile Phone Users - A Major Growth Driver
- Number of Mobile Phones and Smart Phone Users Worldwide: 2020-2025 (In Billions)
- Global Smartphone Shipments in Million Units: 2010-2021
- Rising Adoption in the Banking Sector
- Increasing Mobile Marketing is Driving the Demand for A2P SMS
- CRM Services Emerges as an Effective Approach to Create and Maintain Strong Customer Relations, Creating Market Opportunity for A2P SMS Market
- Spectacular Rise in eCommerce and mCommerce Strengthens the Business Case for A2P SMS
- Global E-Commerce Market as a % of Retail Sales for the Period 2017-2023
- Cross-Channel Advertising Hold importance for e-Commerce Market
- Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023
- High Tide in Mobile Advertisement Vertical to Accelerate A2P SMS Market
- Breakdown of Mobile Internet Revenues by Category (in %): 2020
- Cloud to Hold a Major Share in the Market
- Artificial Intelligence to Revolutionize A2P SMS
- Rich Communication Services - A Key Challenge
- Innovation in Mobile Payment and Mobile Banking Apps to Drive Market Growth
- Increased Adoption of A2P SMS by OTT Players to Drive Revenue for MNOs
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 67 Featured)
- BICS SA/NV
- CEQUENS
- China Telecom Global Limited
- Clickatell
- Dexatel
- Global Message Services AG
- Infobip Ltd.
- Kaleyra, Inc.
- MessageBird
- Mitto
- Monty Mobile
- MSG91
- Orange S.A.
- Route Mobile Ltd.
- Sify Technologies Ltd.
- Silverstreet
- Sinch
- Syniverse Technologies LLC
- Twilio Inc.
- Tyntec
- Vonage Holdings Corp.
- BICS SA/NV
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kl88qk
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment