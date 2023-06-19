New York, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Online Food Delivery Market Size, Share, Trends and Analysis by Service Type, Outlet Type, and Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06468814/?utm_source=GNW



Summary

This market intelligence report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of the global Online Food Delivery market, delivery service type, and key outlet types in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.



The online food delivery market size was valued at $886.1 billion in 2023. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 7.2% during the forecast period (2023-2027). The online food delivery market report provides an executive-level overview of the online food delivery market worldwide today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2027.



Key Highlights

The online food delivery market size was valued at $886.1 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% during 2023-2027. Online food delivery refers to the process of ordering food from a website, a mobile application, or other devices. Food delivery can either be ready-to-eat meals from a restaurant, a ghost kitchen (a food preparation and cooking facility created for making delivery-only meals), a home kitchen, or ingredients to use for preparing food later, such as groceries from a store, or in the form of meal kits. The food delivery platform can be built by companies in-house or they can use a third-party service.



Scope

- This report provides overview and service addressable market for online food delivery.

- It identifies the key trends impacting growth of the market over the next 12 to 24 months, split into four categories: technology trends, macroeconomic trends, consumer trends and regulatory trends.

- It includes global market forecasts for the online food delivery industry and analysis of patents, company filings, and hiring trends.

- It contains details of M&A and VF deals in the online food delivery space.

- The detailed value chain consists of five main aspects: food and drinks suppliers, food and drinks vendors, marketing team, payment solutions, and online food delivery aggregators.



Reasons to Buy

