2023 Growth Opportunities in Reusable and Modular Launch Systems: Reusable and Modular Designs

Dublin, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Reusable and Modular Launch Systems Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In recent years, demand for satellites for government and commercial applications has increased, resulting in a growing number of satellite launches for navigation, earth observation, communications, and more. With increased launches come increased costs. The space industry is an expensive one to operate in, and mitigation methods must be implemented to combat rising costs.

Reusable and modular launch systems have generated a lot of interest in the space industry, especially in terms of sustainability, which has enabled technological advancements. This area of the market holds significant potential as it can immensely reduce the costs associated with launches and space exploration.

This study examines information on the progression of reusable and modular launch systems; types of sustainable systems; key challenges, drivers and restraints; current and future system developments; and growth opportunities. It considers them from a qualitative standpoint to analyze the market potential of these sustainable systems.

Companies Mentioned

SpaceX

Rocket Labs

Blue Origin

Virgin Galactic

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

2. Background

Scope of Analysis

The Progression of Reusable and Modular Launch Systems

Types of Launch Systems

3. Key Challenges

Challenges

Regulations, Guidelines, and Policies

Design

Maintenance

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

5. Current Performance

SpaceX - Falcon 9

SpaceX - Falcon Heavy

Rocket Labs - Electron

New Shepard

SpaceShip Two

Booster Recovery

6. Systems Under Development

Starship

Neutron

New Glenn

Vulcan

The Impact of Reusable and Modular Launch Systems

Conclusion

7. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Reusable and Modular Design

Growth Opportunity 2: Sustainable Space Activities

Growth Opportunity 3: Commercial Space Activities

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/21a1ap

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.