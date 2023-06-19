Israel Defense Market Report 2023: Procurements, Budget Allocation, Regulations, Key Acquisitions, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2028

Dublin, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Israel Defense Market Size and Trends, Budget Allocation, Regulations, Key Acquisitions, Competitive Landscape and Forecast, 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Israel's defense budget inclusive of US aid demonstrated robust growth during the historic period, increasing from $19.3 billion in 2019 to $23.6 billion in 2023, reflecting a CAGR of 5.2%.

The report covers industry analysis including the key market drivers, emerging technology trends, and major challenges faced by market participants. It also offers insights regarding key factors and government programs that are expected to influence the demand for military platforms over the forecast period.



Over the forecast period, Israeli defense expenditure is anticipated to benefit from an overall improvement in the country's economy and political stability, which had been absent since 2018, and only somewhat resolved with the 36th government taking office in Dec 2022.

With successive governments failing to reach an understanding with the country's opposition over the passage of a budget, parliament had failed to pass a budget since 2019. Although the new Bennet government finally managed to pass the budget in 2022, the coalition government headed by Naftali Bennet nevertheless collapsed on June 21st, 2022, paving way for fresh elections.

The election held in 2022 was the fifth elections in a span of just three years and is symptomatic of the political instability plaguing the Israeli political system. In 2022, Benjamin Netanyahu III came back to power. However, in spite of the political instability, Israeli defense preparedness is likely to take precedence owing to the myriad of threats faced by the country and is unlikely to be compromised.

Against this backdrop, the defense budget inclusive of US aid is anticipated to increase from $24.4 billion in 2024 to $27.5 billion in 2028, reflecting a CAGR of 3% over the forecast period.



Key Highlights

Drivers of Defense expenditure include Hostile neighbors, coupled with terror threats, spur defense spending

Major ongoing procurement program include procurement of F-35A/F-35I Lightning II/Adir,Darkar Class Submar, CH-53K King Stallion

Scope

Israel defense budget: detailed analysis of Israel 2023 defense budget broken down into market size and market share. This is coupled with an examination of key current and future acquisitions

Regulation: the procurement policy and process is explained. This is coupled with an analysis of Israel military doctrine and strategy to provide a comprehensive overview of Israel military procurement regulation

Security Environment: political alliances and perceived security threats to Israel are examined; there help to explain trends in spending and modernisation

Import and Export Dynamics: analysis of prevalent trends in the country's imports and exports over the last five years

Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of Israel's defense industry

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Defense Budget Assessment

Budgeting Process

Defense Market Size Historical And Forecast

Drivers Of Defense Expenditure

Analysis of Defense Expenditure Allocation

Analysis Of Defense Budget Allocation

Military Doctrine And Security Environment

Military Doctrine And Strategy

Strategic Alliances and Geopolitics

Political, Social, and Economic Scenario

Market Entry Strategy And Regulations

Procurement Policy and Market Regulations

Market Entry Routes

Key Challenges

Major Deals and M&A

Market Attractiveness And Emerging Opportunities

Market Attractiveness, 2023-28

Top Defense Segments By Value

Defense Platform Acquisitions

Defense Platform Acquisitions By Value

F-35I Adir

Dakar-class

CH-53K King Stallion

V-22 Osprey

F-15I

Fleet Size

Competitive Landscape

Defense Companies Operating In Israel

Main Defense Companies

Appendix

