Global Materials for Modular Construction Report 2023: Collaborations with Various Value Chain Stakeholders Presents Opportunities

Modular construction is a type of construction where building units are prefabricated off-site in a controlled manufacturing plant and then transported and assembled on-site.

This process reduces construction time, produces less waste, and is more cost-effective than conventional construction methods. In this study, the publisher focuses on materials required for modular construction, segmented as wood; cement (concrete); steel; plastics, composites, and insulation materials; and others.

We analyze the application and consumption of different materials in modular construction. The report gauges the impact that market developments, such as advancements in materials and technologies and the shift toward sustainability, will have on the demand for individual materials between 2022 and 2029. The study also comprises case studies of leading companies for each material.

Although concrete accounts for a major part of conventional construction, concrete systems are perfect for permanent modular construction when used with appropriate fiber or steel reinforcement. Compared to wood and concrete, steel is an expensive material. However, its strength and durability make steel the most economical choice when building high-rises and long-span structures with little maintenance. Builders increasingly prefer them in industrial buildings.

Plastics & composites apply in structural building elements (e.g., structural insulated panels), cladding, windows, doors, and roofs. The world is moving toward recycling plastic, impacting the construction sector. Manufacturers are trying to incorporate recycled plastics in construction to avoid plastics ending up in the ocean.

Adhesives & sealants will be one of the essential segments in the modular construction industry as companies focus on providing more customization rather than a fixed design. Polyurethane adhesives are very elastic. As a result, they achieve the necessary flexibility and structural integrity, enabling the transport of the modular construction to the site without nail popping or breakage of joints.

Factors such as the pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine war, trade wars, rising shortage of skilled labor, and increasing transportation costs restrict the construction industry growth. To overcome these challenges and retain their market position, manufacturers look to the modular construction industry for new growth opportunities, which the publisher offers in this report.

