BitValue Capital Drives Hong Kong's Web3 Development: Fostering Innovation and Supporting Startups in the Global Hub of Finance and Technology

Toronto, Ontario, Canada, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hong Kong is one of the largest financial centers in Asia and a leading global hub for technology innovation. In this international and open environment, an increasing number of innovators and entrepreneurs are flocking to Hong Kong to explore new business models and technological applications. The emergence of Web3 has brought about new opportunities and challenges for these entrepreneurs.

The Successful May 15th "2023 Hong Kong Web3.0 Summit"



On May 15, 2023, the "2023 Hong Kong Web3.0 Summit" with the theme "Web2.0 to Web3.0, World to Hong Kong" was successfully held at the HKPC Building, 78 Tat Chee Avenue, Kowloon Tong, Hong Kong. The event, organized by BitValue Capital, aimed to promote international communication and collaboration in blockchain technology, enhance understanding and awareness of blockchain technology. Alibaba Cloud, Animoca Venture, Cyberport, RACA, HashKey, OSL, along with capital institutions, prominent public blockchains, community media, DApp project teams, Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs), and Web3.0 practitioners from around the world attended the innovative and international Web3.0 consensus event. Together, they explored new paradigms and possibilities for the future development of Web3.0.

Although the conference was not open to the general public offline, it was broadcasted in real-time on the Secondlive metaverse platform. Over 100,000 users applied to participate online, and there were 5,000 attendees online, with over 200,000 clicks.

To further promote the healthy and sustainable innovation of Web3.0 globally, BitValue Capital announced its $100 million Web3.0 venture capital fund last year. The fund aims to encourage new blockchain projects and contribute to industry development. It will focus on various fields such as game studios, Metaverse, GameFi, NFT, SocialFi, DAO, and DeFi.

In addition, to support the international ecosystem development of their partners, Cyberport in Hong Kong will provide a series of support for registered startups. This includes applying for the CCMF (Cyberport Creative Micro Fund) / CIP (Cyberport Incubation Program) and participating in community activities to provide support for projects that have joined CCMF/CIP.

Launching 223 Booster: Web3 HK Startup Accelerator

Web3 technology is a decentralized technical architecture that has facilitated rapid development in areas such as blockchain, smart contracts, and cryptocurrencies. The application of these technologies will redefine the business models and organizational forms of human society. In this context, we are launching a joint initiative to establish the Web3 HK Startup Accelerator in Hong Kong, called 223 Booster, with the aim of promoting the development of Web3-related technologies in Hong Kong and providing comprehensive support to high-quality Web3 projects worldwide.

223 Booster will provide a one-stop service for global entrepreneurs, including technical support, marketing, legal consulting, financing advisory, exchange listing advisory, and more. This will help startup teams receive the best assistance in terms of technology, ecosystem development, and capital support.



223 Booster will also invite internationally renowned venture capitalists, technical experts, and the Web3 user community to participate in its construction and project incubation, providing comprehensive support and assistance to Web3 startup teams. It will also provide an open platform for resource and information sharing among members, aiming for sustainable development with the goals of "mutual development, optimized resources, and controlled risks." Within 1-2 years, we strive to build 223 Booster into a top-tier Web3 startup accelerator with global influence and reputation.

The 1st batch of the [223 Booster] Executive Committee will include globally recognized institutions such as BitValue, IOST, Spark Digital Capital, BSCS, and 852Web3.



BitValue Capital-

https://bvcapital.ca/

will provide 223 with comprehensive resources, including funding assistance, technical support, and marketing. We believe that with the support of this strong team and platform, the development and implementation of various Web3 technological applications will be expedited, bringing about more possibilities for the development and progress of society.

IOST - Web3.0 Blockchain Operating System.

https://iost.io/



IOST was founded in 2017 and headquartered in Singapore, backed by global top dollar investment institutions including Sequoia, Matrix, and ZhenFund. It is an enterprise solution based blockchain application platform.

IOST2.0 has higher throughput and availability, and become a real Web3.0 blockchain operating system.

IOST 2.0 — The Merge will adopt a Beacon Chain + Smart Chain architecture compatible with EVM, and both will communicate using the standard Engine API.



IOST 2.0 will continue to evolve and upgrade multiple subchains, including generic EVM smart contract chains and specialized subchains, such as NFT, gaming, and AI Native chains.



Spark Digital Capital-

https://sparkdigitalcapital.com/

Spark can be considered as a strong value adder in the industry, and is one of the top 10 most active crypto investors 2021 along with Coinbase venture Research according to The Block.

BSCS -

https://bscstation.finance/

BSCStation offers a comprehensive range of resources and services to help blockchain start-ups succeed. With our fundraising, IDO and token listing support, and expert consulting services, we empower entrepreneurs to turn their blockchain ideas into successful ventures. Our team of experienced professionals is here to provide support every step of the way.



852Web3 -

https://www.852web3.io/

Hong Kong's largest web3 communities

Dedicated to assisting incubates in a range of non-financial aspects.



Our services include:



- Event planning, including venue provides, event hosting, attendee engagement, and media production.



- Social media campaign management, including influencer marketing, Twitter and Discord management, and other advisory services to help incubate and build a solid online presence in Asia.



- Creation and management of comprehensive focus groups, consisting of multiple project founders and experienced web3 users, to provide valuable feedback and insights to our incubatees.

- User focus groups, where early adopters can test and provide confidential feedback on products to help incubate and kickstart their core user base.



- Development and execution of go-to-market strategies to promote the products and services by our incubatees.



- Local company registration and regulatory compliance to ensure that our incubators are operating legally and efficiently in Hong Kong.

- Maintaining good communication with various Web3-related government departments in Hong Kong and Web3 communities in Hong Kong, Mainland, Taiwan, and Japan can help our incubatees expand their local network and reach.



[223 Booster] Executive Committee Continues Expansion: Exciting Incubation and Support Programs Coming Soon, Stay Tuned!