EDP Renewables and NIPSCO Enter Into Long-Term Agreement for the 198-Megawatt Carpenter Wind Farm in Indiana

Remington, Indiana, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EDP Renewables SA (EDPR), through its fully owned subsidiary EDP Renewables North America LLC (EDPR NA), and Northern Indiana Public Service Company, LLC (NIPSCO), a subsidiary of NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI), have signed a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA) for the 198-megawatt (MW) Carpenter Wind Farm in Jasper County, Indiana. This PPA is included in the announcement EDPR issued on April 17, 2023.

Carpenter Wind Farm, located outside of the town of Remington in the northwestern region of Indiana, is anticipated to be operational in 2025 and will power the equivalent of more than 53,000 Hoosier homes each year. The project, which represents an estimated capital investment of approximately $365 million, will provide significant economic benefits to the surrounding area over its multi-decade operational life. It will also contribute approximately $70 million in payments to landowners and an additional $38 million to local governments, benefiting schools, local infrastructure, and other essential public services. Additionally, EDP Renewables recently signed a voluntary contribution agreement to provide $1.6 million to the Town of Remington to support projects that benefit residents of the Town. The wind farm’s continued development and eventual construction and operations will bring increased spending within 50 miles of the project, supporting local stores, restaurants, hotels, and other construction-related businesses. It is expected to create 150-200 full-time equivalent jobs during construction and around one dozen permanent operations jobs.

“Jasper County is pleased to be partnering with EDPR on the Carpenter Wind project that will be located and operating in the southern region of the county,” said Rein Bontreger, President of Jasper County Board of Commissioners. “Jasper County is anticipating the agreed improvements to the county roads in the wind project area and looking forward to the opportunity to invest the economic development agreement dollars county side for a variety of projects that will assist in making improvements that will endure for many years to come.”

EDPR NA and NIPSCO have partnered to bring four other renewable energy projects to Indiana, including the 102-MW Rosewater Wind Farm and the 302-MW Indiana Crossroads I Wind Farm which are operational and owned by NIPSCO; the 200-MW Indiana Crossroads Solar Park, which is currently under construction and will be owned by NIPSCO; and the 204-MW Indiana Crossroads II Wind Farm, which is currently under construction and will be owned and operated by EDPR NA.

“EDP Renewables has long been a responsible renewable energy developer and operator in Indiana, and we are pleased to expand our partnership with NIPSCO to bring more investment to the state. Together, we are leading the acceleration of the energy transition within the state and throughout the country,” said Sandhya Ganapathy, EDP Renewables North America CEO.

NIPSCO’s electric generation transition – including its plans to retire all remaining coal – toward a more balanced, sustainable, and reliable portfolio* is driven by real-world data and economics derived from Indiana’s Integrated Resource Plan process and subsequent requests for proposals. NIPSCO has also performed an ongoing analysis of current market conditions and changes in market rules, which supports NIPSCO’s current generation transition path. The company plans to be coal-free by 2028, resulting in a reduction in carbon emissions by more than 90 percent by 2030, compared to a 2005 baseline.

“NIPSCO is pleased to work with EDPR on another purchase power agreement,” said Mike Hooper, NIPSCO President. “The Carpenter Wind PPA is a key next step in NIPSCO’s electric generation transition to a more balanced, reliable portfolio.”

EDP Renewables is Indiana’s top renewable energy developer and operator, with 1,400 MW of installed capacity across the state that generates electricity equivalent to the consumption of more than 372,000 average Hoosier homes. The company’s operating renewable energy portfolio comprises six phases of the Meadow Lake Wind Farm (White and Benton Counties), two phases of the Headwaters Wind Farm (Randolph County), and the Riverstart Solar Park (Randolph County). EDPR NA is currently constructing the Indiana Crossroads II Wind Farm and the Indiana Crossroads Solar Park and developed and constructed the Rosewater Wind Farm and the Indiana Crossroads I Wind Farm (all in White County). The company has also announced the 200-MW Headwaters III Wind Farm (Randolph County), which is anticipated to begin commercial operations in 2025. Indiana is a vital market in EDPR NA’s portfolio, and the company has additional projects in late-stage development as well as more prospects in its robust development portfolio to further grow its presence and continue to bring economic benefits to Hoosier communities.

*NIPSCO may sell in the future and has previously sold the Renewable Energy Credits from this generation to a third party because this helps keep our energy more affordable for our customers.

