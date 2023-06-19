Patrick Jacques Bernard Werner and Giovanni Bozzetti were elected as new members of the Supervisory Council of AS Pro Kapital Grupp and its subsidiaries

English Estonian

AS Pro Kapital Grupp informs its shareholders about the changes in the Supervisory Council of the Company and its subsidiaries, which will be effective as of 19 June 2023 and 6 July 2023.

"The current long term Chairman of the Council, Emanuele Bozzone, and the member of the Council, Petri Olkinuora, have announced that they do not stand for re-election and in order to include an independent member in the Council, we have decided to implement the changes," said Edoardo Axel Preatoni, CEO of AS Pro Kapital Grupp.

As of 6 July 2023, the Supervisory Council of AS Pro Kapital Grupp shall continue in the following compositions: Oscar Crameri, current member of the Supervisory Board, Patrick Jacques Bernard Werner and Giovanni Bozzetti as new members of the Supervisory Board.

As of 19 June 2023, the Supervisory Councils of the group's subsidiaries shall continue in the following compositions:

1. AS Pro Kapital Eesti Supervisory Council: Oscar Crameri and new members are Patrick Jacques Bernard Werner and Giovanni Bozzetti.

2. AS Tondi Kvartal Supervisory Council: Oscar Crameri and new members are Patrick Jacques Bernard Werner and Giovanni Bozzetti.

3. JSC Pro Kapital Latvia Supervisory Council: Oscar Crameri, Andrus Laurits and new member is Patrick Jacques Bernard Werner.

Summaries of professional experience of Patrick Jacques Bernard Werner and Giovanni Bozzetti can be found enclosed to this announcement. Patrick Jacques Bernard Werner and Giovanni Bozzetti do not hold any shares of the Company.





Angelika Annus

CFO

Phone:+372 614 4920

prokapital@prokapital.ee

Attachments