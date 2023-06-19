Global Railway Traction Motors Strategic Market Report 2023: New Railway Projects and Consequent Rise in Locomotive and Bogie Production to Present Growth Prospects

Dublin, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Railway Traction Motors: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Railway Traction Motors Market to Reach $14.6 Billion by 2030



The global market for Railway Traction Motors estimated at US$9.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

DC Motors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.3% CAGR and reach US$7.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the AC Motors segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.5% CAGR



The Railway Traction Motors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 3.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR.

Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.7 Billion by the year 2030.



Looking Ahead to 2023



Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth.

Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.

Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 433 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $9.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $14.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession; Living with COVID-19, the New Normal

Stagflation and Risk of Recession: New Challenges Emerge for the Global Market in 2022 & 2023

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023

Manufacturing Growth Skews Upside amid Rising Prices & Supply Chain Hiccups

Global PMI Index Points: Jan 2020 to Jan 2022

A Core Vertical in Transportation Industry, Railways Record Losses in 2020

Global Railways Market Growth Outlook (in %) for the Years 2019 through 2025

Global Railways Market: % Annual Growth by Major Geographies for 2019-2025

Rail Freight Transportation Comes Under Pressure Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Hurting Drop in Rail Cargo as COVID-19 Interrupts Transport Routes: Rail Freight Traffic Growth in the US (In %)

Railways to Bounce Back in Post-COVID-19 Era

Amidst Pandemic, Potential Opportunities Emerge in International Rail Travel

Competition

Railway Traction Motors - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Developing Regions to Spearhead Long-term Growth

An Introduction to Railway Traction Motors

Types of Traction Motors in Locomotives

AC Vs DC Systems

Other Components Related to Rail Traction Motors

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

New Railway Projects and Consequent Rise in Locomotive and Bogie Production to Present Growth Prospects for Traction Motors

A Snapshot of Select Major Ongoing & Upcoming Projects Focused on Rail Freight Transport

Rise in Rail Passenger and Freight Traffic: Potential for Growth

Global Rail Passenger Traffic (in % Share) by Region for 2019 and 2022

Focus on Development of Urban Rail Transport Infrastructure to Propel Rail Traction Motors Market

A Snapshot of Select Ongoing and Upcoming Metro Rail Projects

Worldwide Investments into Light Rail and Metro Rail Projects (in US$ Billion) by Region for the Period 2019-2025

Expanding Metro Train Network Drives Demand for Metro Train Components

EMUs and Metro Railways

Advancements in Engines and Motors to Propel the Market

Imperative Need to Replace Aging Diesel Locomotives to Reduce Emissions Supports Market Growth

Diesel-Electric Locomotives Changing the World

As Governments Focus on Development of High-Speed Trains and Bullet Trains, Railway Traction Motors Market to Benefit

Select High-speed Rail in Europe in Development by Country

High-Speed Rail Passenger Traffic (in Billion Passenger Kilometers) by Select Rail Networks for 2019

Global Level of Deployment of High-Speed Rail Lines by Select Leading Countries

Breakdown of Length of High-Speed Rail Network by Region: 2020

World's Fastest Trains in Operation by Speed in Miles/hr: March 2021

With Rail Freight Transport Being Indispensable for the Global Logistics Chain, Long-term Network Expansion Initiatives Bode Well for the Market

World Trade Flows Determine Growth Dynamics of Rail Freight Transport Market, Setting Trends in the Traction Motors Market

Development of Europe-Asia Railway Line and Resultant Rise in Trade Flows Augurs Well for the Market

Advent of Solar Powered Trains Emerges as a Potential Driving Factor

Growing Electrification of Rail Lines in Developing Economies Presents Growth Opportunity

Concerns over Environmental Pollution and Need to Reduce Emissions Drive Demand for Efficient Railway Traction Motors

Carbon Dioxide Emissions in Lbs Per Passenger by Transportation Mode

Electric Traction Motors Market to Benefit from the Strengthening Trend towards Electric Locomotives

Drive Systems Development

Different Types of Electric Traction Systems

Development of Diesel Engines Drive Focus onto Traction Motors

AC Traction Units Hold an Edge Over DC Systems for Railways

Advancements to Create Lighter, Smaller, and Efficient in Rail Traction Systems

Monitoring of Rail Traction Monitoring Enables Timely Maintenance and Prevents Failures

Aftermarket Presents Opportunities for Rail Traction Motors

