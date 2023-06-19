Europe Duty-Free Retailing Market Report 2023-2026: Size, Sector Analysis, Tourism Landscape, Trends and Opportunities, Innovations, Key Players

Dublin, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Duty-Free Retailing Market Size, Sector Analysis, Tourism Landscape, Trends and Opportunities, Innovations, Key Players and Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an overview of the Europe duty-free retailing which includes Market & Category Expenditure and Forecasts, Trends, and Competitive Landscape



Europe's duty-free market recovered significantly in 2022 and is expected to grow further, mainly driven by the rise in foreign tourist arrivals. Focus on customer convenience and personalized offerings will be prioritized. In-store customer experience is the focus.

Heinemann remained the largest player in 2021; it aims to retain its market position by being relevant to shoppers



Key Highlights

The European duty-free market surged 63.3% in 2022 to $9.5 bn from $5.8 bn in 2021 as people again began to move freely, with the strong US Dollar compared to European currencies also encouraging travelers from the US to visit Europe.

Duty-free retailers are focusing on improving the shopping experience for consumers by enhancing convenience. They have begun offering online ordering and click-and-collect services.

From visually attractive store designs and localized product assortments, retailers are investing in enhancing their in-store customer experiences.

Heinemann, the largest duty-free player in Europe, has prioritized novelty and sustainability to design its product assortment.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Analysis

Country Analysis

Sector Analysis

Tourism Landscape

Key Trends

Key Retail Innovations

Competitive Landscape

New Opportunities

Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Heinemann

DUFRY

Aelia Duty Free

Travel Retail Norway

Hellenic Duty Free Shops

The Loop

Lojas Francas de Portugal

DFS

ATU

B&S Shop fly

