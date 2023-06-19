Edge Computing Market (Component, Application) – Reach $132.11 Billion by 2028 at 21.6% CAGR with Software Segment Driving Growth During 2022–2028 | The Insight Partners

Pune, India, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “ Edge Computing Market Size Report, Share, Revenue, Growth Strategy, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Component, Organization Size, Application, and Industry,” the edge computing market is projected to reach US$ 132.11 Billion by 2028 from US$ 40.84 Billion in 2022; the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 21.6% from 2022 to 2028.





Download PDF Brochure: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006845/







Global Edge Computing Market Report Scope, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 40.84 Billion in 2022 Market Size Value by US$ 132.11 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 21.6% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 174 No. of Tables 115 No. of Charts & Figures 98 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Component, Organization Size, Application, and Industry Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Companies Covered ADLINK Technology; Amazon Web Services, Inc.; Dell Technologies; EdgeConnex Inc.; FogHorn Systems; International Business Machine Corporation; Litmus Corporation; Microsoft Corporation; The Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company; and Vapor IO, Inc.





Browse key market insights spread across 174 pages with 115 list of tables & 98 list of figures from the report, “Edge Computing Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), Application (Smart cities, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), Content delivery, Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality, and Others), and Industry (Manufacturing, Energy & Utility, Government, IT and Telecom, Healthcare, Retail and Consumer Goods, and Others)” in detail along with the table of contents: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/edge-computing-market







Global Edge Computing Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

ADLINK Technology, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Dell Technologies, EdgeConnex Inc., FogHorn Systems, International Business Machine Corporation, Litmus Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, The Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Company, and Vapor IO, Inc. are among the leading market players profiled in the Edge Computing market report. Several other essential market players were analyzed for a holistic view of the market and its ecosystem. The report provides detailed market insights, which help the key players strategize their market growth. A few developments are mentioned below:

April 2022, Dell Technologies expanded its edge innovations to support retailers rapidly generate more value and deliver improved customer experiences from data generated in retail locations. New competencies from Dell brought together edge technologies, so retailers can easily scale and manage their infrastructure from data centers to deliver better in-store experiences.

March 2022, AUO and ADLINK Technology Inc, leading providers of optoelectronic solutions, hosted their first joint virtual technology forum for the EMEA region to explore the future possibilities of Edge visualization and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

March 2022, Huawei Technologies and Dubai based technology company Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company signed an agreement at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona to develop multi-access edge computing (MEC) that will benefit the Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company diversify its communications services.





Speak to Research Expert: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00006845







Global Edge Computing Market: Key Insights

Growing Adoption of IoT Across Industry Verticals to Provide Lucrative Opportunities for Edge Computing Market Growth During Forecast Period. Industrial manufacturing is observing a revolution due to the potential of edge computing. Combined with an innovative smart IoT edge device, edge computing applications would entirely transform manufacturing processes in the coming decades to provide better productivity and efficiency while controlling costs. This is anticipated to impact the edge computing market growth during the forecast period positively. The telecommunications industry is making speedy progress in video conferencing. Software like Zoom and Microsoft Teams is generating novel solutions to meet the growing demand for connected workspaces. For instance, in December 2020, Amazon Web Services and SK Telecom partnered to provide 5G MEC-based edge cloud services.

Further, IoT in life science and healthcare applications is projected to experience healthy growth in near future. Edge computing and the Internet of Things (IoT) have aided disruptive technology developments to transform the healthcare industry. Healthcare professionals can treat patients faster and more efficiently using software applications, patient data, diagnostic devices, and telemedicine programs. Thus, the increasing adoption of edge computing across numerous industries is anticipated to fuel the edge computing market growth during the forecast period.





Global Edge Computing Market: Industry Overview

The Edge Computing market is segmented on the basis of component, organization size, application, industry, and end user. Based on component, the edge computing market is classified into hardware, software, and services. By organization size type, the edge computing market is segmented into SMEs and Large Enterprises. In terms of application, the edge computing market is bifurcated into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. Based on end user, the edge computing market is segmented into smart cities, industrial internet of things (IIoT), content delivery, augmented reality and virtual reality, and others. By industry, the Edge Computing market is segmented into manufacturing, energy & utility, government, it and telecom, healthcare, retail and consumer goods, and others. By region, the Edge Computing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.





Buy Premium Copy of Edge Computing Market Growth Report (2022-2028) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00006845/







The Edge Computing market in Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow significantly from 2022 to 2028. According to a survey by GSMA, around 90.0% of mobile ecosystem players in China analyzed edge computing as a substantial revenue opportunity in the 5G age. The edge computing deployments of the country are primarily designed to aid the requirements of smart factories, smart ports, and smart campuses. Thus, growing adoption of edge computing for smart cities and factories is anticipated to boost the region's growth during the forecast period. On the other hand, North America captured the principal revenue share of edge computing market in 2022. The convergence of edge computing with IIoT establishes favorable circumstances for manufacturers in the U.S. to move toward connected factories. Numerous startups have also evolved to provide platforms for developing edge computing solutions projected to fuel the region's market growth. For instance, in November 2019, edge computing company MobiledgeX, Inc. and communications & information technology company Telus Communications collaborated to build the MobiledgeX Early Access Programme. The program has allowed developers to test, build, and analyze the efficiency of edge-enabled applications in a low-latency environment.

















Go through further research published by The Insight Partners: (Purchase with 10% Instant Discount):

Mobile Edge Computing Market - Mobile Edge Computing Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Edge Computing Market - Artificial Intelligence (AI) Edge Computing Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis

Multi-Access Edge Computing Market - Multi-Access Edge Computing Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis

Fog Computing Market - Fog Computing Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Type and Application

Embedded Computing Market - Embedded Computing Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts





About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/edge-computing-market

