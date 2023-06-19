Global Cryocoolers Strategic Business Report 2023: Widening of Application Base to Bolster Market Growth

Dublin, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cryocoolers: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Cryocoolers estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Gifford-McMahon Cryocoolers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.6% CAGR and reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Pulse-Tube Cryocoolers segment is readjusted to a revised 6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $736.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.5% CAGR
The Cryocoolers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$736.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$473.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.4% and 6.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$676.1 Million by the year 2030.
