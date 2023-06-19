Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) Market is likely to cross US$ 61.8 Billion, rising at a CAGR of 13% by the year 2033 end | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global manufacturing execution systems (MES) market size is likely to be valued at US$ 18.2 billion in 2023. The increasing application of Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) in end-use industries is driving market growth. The market is estimated to garner US$ 61.8 billion in 2033, recording a CAGR of 13.0% from 2023 to 2033



The increasing demand for operational efficiency, automation, and digitization in manufacturing industries to optimize their production processes, improve quality, and reduce costs, are expected to drive the growth of the manufacturing execution system market during the forecast period.

The increasing demand for manufacturing execution systems (MES) from various industries such as automotive, oil & gas, chemical, healthcare, and consumer packed goods, are expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period.

Get an overview of the market from industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies. Get your sample report here @

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-17317

Innovations in technology such as big data, cloud computing, and IoT have propelled the manufacturing execution systems (MES) market. Manufacturing execution systems provide real-time visibility and actionable insights into production processes for manufacturers.

MES systems play a crucial role in integrating and optimizing manufacturing operations, facilitating the use of technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT), big data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML).

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the manufacturing execution system market due to the increasing industrialization and ongoing development of manufacturing sites in nations like India & China The manufacturing execution system market in Europe is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years due to the increasing demand for MES system with real-time analytical capacity.

Key Takeaways from this Market Report:

From 2018 to 2022, the manufacturing execution systems (MES) market demand expanded at a CAGR of 14.7%.

Based on components, the software segment accounts for a CAGR of 12.9%.

By deployment, the on-premises segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period.

North America to emerge as a promising market, capturing a CAGR of 13.0%.

Asia Pacific is an opportunistic market, expected to capture a CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape:

Prominent players in this market are:

ABB Ltd.

Aptean, Inc.

Accenture PLC

Applied Materials, Inc.

Aspen Technology, Inc.

Few others

Rockwell Automation provides the FactoryTalk Production Centre MES, which helps manufacturers streamline production operations, enforce quality control, and track performance in real-time.

In October 2022 , Aptean announced its acquisition of Frontex BV, a leading provider of cloud-based Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE) and energy management solutions to process manufacturers in the Netherlands, Belgium, and over a dozen other countries across the globe.

Aptean announced its acquisition of Frontex BV, a leading provider of cloud-based Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE) and energy management solutions to process manufacturers in the Netherlands, Belgium, and over a dozen other countries across the globe. Honeywell offers the Uniformance® Suite MES, which combines real-time process data, analytics, and reporting to improve manufacturing efficiency and decision-making.

Schneider Electric offers the EcoStruxure™ Manufacturing Execution System, which integrates with other plant systems to provide real-time visibility into production, quality, and energy management.

Speak to Our Research Expert now @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-17317

Know More about What this Market Report Covers:

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global manufacturing execution systems (MES) market, providing historical data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

To understand opportunities in the manufacturing execution systems (MES) market, the market is segmented based on component, deployment, and end-use across five major regions.

Key Segments Covered in this Industry:

By Component:

Software

Services

By Deployment:

On-premise

On-Demand

Hybrid



By End-Use:

Automotive

Aerospace &Defence

Healthcare

Oil &Gas

Chemical

Food & Beverage

Consumer Packaged Good

Others

By Region:

North American

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa



Expand operations in the future – ask for your customized report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-17317

Table of Content (ToC):

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Investment Feasibility Matrix

3.5. PESTLE and Porter’s Analysis

3.6. Regulatory Landscape

3.7. Regional Parent Market Outlook

4. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast, 2023 to 2033

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) Analysis, 2018 to 2022

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) Projections, 2023 to 2033

5. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By Component

5.1. Introduction / Key Findings

5.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) Analysis By Component, 2018 to 2022

5.3. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) Analysis and Forecast By Component, 2023 to 2033

5.4. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis By Component, 2018 to 2022

5.5. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis By Component, 2023 to 2033

6. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By Deployment

6.1. Introduction / Key Findings

6.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) Analysis By Deployment, 2018 to 2022

6.3. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) Analysis and Forecast By Deployment, 2023 to 2033

Buy Now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/17317

Top Reports Related To Technology Market:

Advanced Distribution Management Systems Market Size: Global demand for the advanced distribution management systems market is slated to increase at a CAGR of 20.0% to reach a valuation of US$ 12,102.0 Million by 2029.

Model Based Manufacturing Technologies Market Share: The global model-based manufacturing technologies market is estimated at US$ 46.4 billion in 2023. The market is projected to reach US$ 104.3 billion by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.4% from 2023 to 2033.

MES Applications For Process Manufacturing Market Trends: The global MES applications for the process manufacturing market reached a value of US$ 11.92 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, FMI expects the market to reach US$ 28.23 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9% from 2022 to 2032.

Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence Market Growth: The global enterprise manufacturing intelligence market size stood at US$ 4.0 billion in 2022. It is likely to surpass US$ 13.8 billion by 2032. A CAGR of 13.3% is estimated for the market from 2022 to 2032.

Systems Administration Management Tools Market Demand: According to FMI, the systems administration management tools market was valued at US$ 11,892.4 million in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 32,547 million by 2032, with a CAGR of 10.6% from 2022 to 2032.

Industrial Barcode Scanners Market Type: The overall demand for industrial barcode scanners is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% between 2022 and 2032, totaling around US$ 7,678.0 Million by 2032.

Large Format Display (LFD) Market Analysis: Global Large Format Display (LFD)’ Market demand is anticipated to be valued at US$ 13,564.2 Million in 2022, forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% to be valued at US$ 23,876.3 Million from 2022 to 2032.

Pulse Width Modulation Controllers Market Outlook: The global pulse width modulation controllers market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 9.1 Billion in 2022. The pulse width modulation controllers market share is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2032 and reach a valuation of US$ 15 Billion by 2032.

Programmable Logic Device (PLD) Market Overview: The programmable logic device market is likely to rise to a value of US$ 5.5 Billion in 2022. The programmable logic device market is estimated to reach US$ 10.3 Billion with a CAGR of 6.3% by 2032.

Private LTE Market Forecast: The global private LTE market is forecasted to be appraised at US$ 17,550.0 Million by 2032, up from US$ 5,155.0 Million in 2022, advancing at a CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period.

About Future Market Insights (FMI):

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, Stevie Award – recipient market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10 years.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com