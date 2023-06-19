Airport Construction Global Market is Projected to Reach $1.8 Trillion by 2030: Airports Embrace New Solutions to Integrate Technology into Construction Projects

Dublin, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Airport Construction: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Airport Construction estimated at US$1.3 Trillion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.8 Trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Greenfield Construction, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.2% CAGR and reach US$459.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Airport Replacement segment is readjusted to a revised 3.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $123.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR



The Airport Construction market in the U.S. is estimated at US$123.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$201.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 2.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$535.8 Billion by the year 2030.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 467 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.3 Trillion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.8 Trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

An Introduction to Airport Construction

Airport Construction Market: Poised for STable Growth

Global Economic Outlook: Implications for Airport Construction Market

Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2017 through 2020

Airport Construction - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Surging Demand for Air Travel Drives Need for New Airport Construction and Expansion Projects

Demand Growth in Global Air Traffic Passenger Traffic for the Period 2006-2019

Global Air Traffic Demand: Number of Air Passengers in Billion for the Years 2011 to 2025F

Shift towards Larger Aircrafts, Increase in Aircrafts in Operation and Number of Flights Undertaken by Airlines: A Market Opportunity

Global Aircraft Fleet by Aircraft Type for the Years 2018 and 2038

Number of Flights Performed by Airline Industry Worldwide in Millions for the Years 2011, 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019

Increasing Investments into New Airport Constructions, Development Projects & Modernization Plans

Global Investments into New and Existing Airport Construction Projects in US$ Billion for the Years 2018-2022

Airport Improvement Projects: Percentage Breakdown of Global Investments for Improvement of Existing Airport by Type for the Period 2018-2022

Airport Construction Projects Scheduled for Conclusion in the Near Future: A Review

Existing Airport Construction Projects in Asia-Pacific

New Airport Construction Projects in Asia-Pacific

Existing Airport Construction Project in the United States

Airport Construction Project in Latin America

Number of Airports Worldwide with Paved Runways by Select Countries

World's Largest Airport Construction Projects

Airport Construction Projects Worldwide: Percentage Breakdown of Investment by Funding Type for the Year 2018

Emergence of Smart Airports: An Opportunity for Growth

Global Smart Airports Market: Annual Spending Figures in US$ Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2018 and 2024

Latest Trends Promoting Airport Construction Efficiency

Airports Embrace New Solutions to Integrate Technology into Construction Projects

Technology Advancements in New Airport Terminal Projects

Technology Integration at Airport and Terminal Construction Stages Offers Significant Advantages

Engineered Fabric Buildings in Airport Construction

Advantages of Engineered Fabric Structures

Environmental Sustainability, Pollution and Waste from Airports: Major Concerns for Airports Worldwide

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

