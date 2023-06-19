The Global Tactical Footwear Market size is expected to reach $2.6 billion by 2029, rising at a market growth of 6.4% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Tactical Footwear Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Product Type, By End Use, By Sales Channel, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023 - 2029" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06469154/?utm_source=GNW

Some of the factors impacting the market are Increasing demand from military and other law enforcement agencies, Rising investment in producing a high-quality product and Increasing concerns about the harmful effects of producing leather.



The market is experiencing growth primarily due to the rising number of operations and missions conducted by armed forces worldwide. The key factor driving the growth is the rise in military missions and operations around the world. The purpose of tactical boots is to provide soldiers with appropriate footwear for use during combat and training exercises. Thus, the market is benefiting from the major players’ increasing investments in producing high-quality products. However, Breeding animals for leather requires plenty of pastureland and lots of water. Unfortunately, for pastures or the development of feed crops, a significant proportion of the Amazon rainforest has been removed in the last 50 years. Hence, tactical footwear production has a detrimental effect on the environment, which limits market growth.



End Use Outlook



Based on end use, the market is characterized into men and women. The women segment procured a considerable growth rate in the market in 2022. The female population is concerned with their overall appearance, particularly when it comes to footwear. Women also embrace a fit and healthy lifestyle in a social setting. As a result, individuals look for clothing and shoes that are comfortable for them. Taking this pattern into account, the majority of producers in the market have been working to create goods that satisfy the needs of the female population.



Product Type Outlook



On the basis of product type, the market is classified into boots and shoes. The boots segment acquired the largest revenue share in the market in 2022. Boots are highly desired because of how strong and long-lasting they are, making them ideal for use in bad weather like heavy rain and snowfall. They are also well-liked all across the world owing to their solid and slip-resistant construction. Military personnel frequently use tactical footwear such as military boots, which are created with the purpose of withstanding tough environments. These boots have a cap toe that gives them a militaristic aspect.



Sales Channel Outlook



By sales channel, the market is divided into hypermarkets & supermarkets, online stores, specialty stores, business to business, and others. The online stores segment garnered a remarkable growth rate in the market in 2022. A well-liked method for buying shoes is on the Internet. This is due to the ease of accessibility and advantages offered by online platforms, such as time-saving features, details about the characteristics of the products, and the capability of home delivery. Additionally, a rise in the use of different online portals and an increase in the number of promotions or discounts draw customers to online shoe stores.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America segment procured the highest revenue share in the market in 2022. Due to the continuously increasing demand for tactical footwear, North America now has the largest market for tactical footwear. Additionally, a notable factor in the growth of the market is the rise in the use of tactical footwear among health enthusiasts. Furthermore, these footwears recently became more popular among backpackers and hikers.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Nike, Inc., Adidas AG, Under Armour, Inc., PUMA SE (Groupe Artémis S.A.), ASICS Corporation, MMG Trading Ltd., Belleville Shoe Manufacturing Company, Elten GmbH, RNS Footwear Pvt. Ltd., and Garmont international Srl (Riello Investimenti Partners).



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Product Type



• Boots



• Shoes



By End Use



• Men



• Women



By Sales Channel



• Business to Business



• Specialty Stores



• Hypermarket & Supermarket



• Online Stores



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Nike, Inc.



• Adidas AG



• Under Armour, Inc.



• PUMA SE (Groupe Artémis S.A.)



• ASICS Corporation



• MMG Trading Ltd.



• Belleville Shoe Manufacturing Company



• Elten GmbH



• RNS Footwear Pvt. Ltd.



• Garmont international Srl (Riello Investimenti Partners)



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06469154/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________