Global Fuel Management Systems Strategic Business Report 2023: Rise in Number of Fuel Stations to Boost Demand

The global market for Fuel Management Systems estimated at US$587.3 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$892.7 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.8% CAGR and reach US$373.3 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $236 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.6% CAGR



The Fuel Management Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$236 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$152.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 4.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 394 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $587.3 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $892.7 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Fuel Management Systems: An Introduction

Market Prospects and Outlook

Developed Economies Lead Global FMS Market, Developing Regions to Drive Future Growth

Hardware in Fuel Management Systems

Physical ID Tokens for Identification of Vehicles and Equipment for Fueling

Fuel Management Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Fuel Management System Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019

Fuel Management System Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Depleting World Oil Reserves & Focus on Environment Protection Step Up the Emphasis on Fuel Management as a Critical Part of Energy Efficiency Management

Growing Popularity of Energy Audits in the Transportation Industry Magnifies the Importance of Fuel Management: Global Investments in Energy Efficiency (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2016 and 2018 by Industry

Crude Oil Proved Reserves in Billion Barrels by Geographic Region for the Years 2015 through 2018

Although Debatable if Carbon Tax is the Silver Bullet for Climate Change, it is Nevertheless a Watershed Event for the Fuel Management Systems Market

For Companies with Transport Fleets, Now is the Time to Face the Carbon Taxes Reality With Fuel Management Systems: Price of Carbon Emission in US$ per Metric Ton of CO2-Equivalent by Select Countries: 2019

Projected Increases in Carbon Prices Will Increase the Emission Burden in a Broad Range of Industries: Percentage Share of Carbon Dioxide Emissions Worldwide by Price: 2019

As Global Emissions Escalate, the Rising Sense of Urgency Will Give Carbon Taxes a Larger Role to Play in Climate Change Goals: Global Fossil Fuel Emissions in Gigatonnes of CO2 Equivalent for the Years 1990, 2010, 2019 and 2022

Volatility in Fuel Prices Drives Demand for Fuel Management Systems

Spot Crude Oil Prices ($/barrel) in Select Countries for the Years 2015 through 2018

Average Annual OPEC Crude Oil Price (in $/barrel) for the Years 2010 through 2019

Technologically Advanced Solutions Fuel Growth

Cloud-Based Solutions Gain Demand for Fuel Management of Fleets

Growth in Transport Infrastructure Auger Well for Market Growth

Global Infrastructure Spending Estimates (as a Percentage of GDP) by Sector for 2007-2016 and 2017-2040

Percentage Breakdown Global Greenhouse Gas Emissions from Transportation by Segment: 2018

Fuel Management Systems Gain Traction as Commercial Fleets Shift Focus on Operational Efficiencies

Commercial Cars & Trucks in Service in Thousands in the US for the Years 2016, 2017 & 2018

Rise in Number of Fuel Stations to Boost Demand for Fuel Management Systems

Growing Use of Biofuel Poses New Challenges

