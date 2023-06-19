The Global Single-use Mixers Market size is expected to reach $2 billion by 2029, rising at a market growth of 8.3% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Single-use Mixers Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Application, By End User, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023 - 2029" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06469151/?utm_source=GNW

Emerging countries like China and India have excellent growth prospects. This is primarily because these nations benefit from favorable government backing, skilled labor pools, increased private investment, and a growing willingness to outsource to emerging markets. Some of the factors impacting the market are advancements in technologies, growing demand for biopharmaceuticals, and waste disposing is a significant challenge.



The introduction of sophisticated single-use mixing systems has significantly increased the use of these devices in the biopharmaceutical sector. These systems address some drawbacks of conventional stainless-steel mixing systems, including the necessity of validation, cleaning, and maintenance, which can be time-consuming and expensive. According to UN statistics, by 2050, one in six people will be over 65 worldwide (16%), up from one in eleven (9%). There will be 426 million people who are 80 years of age or older in the world by 2050, which is predicted to triple from the current 143 million population. Thus, it is anticipated that the growing need for biopharmaceuticals will be the main factor driving the growth of the market. The outbreak of novel coronavirus was a big turning point for single-use technology, rising the demand for disposable & flexible single-use mixing systems. The pharmaceutical sector has developed the ability to be adaptable and flexible due to the pandemic, which was made possible by single-use systems. Therefore, the pandemic outbreak had a favourable impact on expanding the market for single-use mixers.



However, businesses engaged in biomanufacturing must cope with two difficulties when using single-use components, such as single-use mixers: disposal of solid waste and increased waste management costs. However, the reality is that only a very small portion of the plastic used globally is produced by companies that use single-use technologies. As a result, a sizable amount of solid waste is produced, and the biopharmaceutical business has trouble disposing of it.



Product Outlook



Based on product, the market is segmented into mixing systems, and consumables & accessories. In 2022, the consumables & accessories segment registered the maximum revenue share in the market. This is due to the growing need to combine different fluids, like buffers, culture mediums, and procedures, for various research projects and the manufacturing of vaccines. Additionally, a lot of consumables and accessories, like mixing bags, can be tailored to a client’s needs, lowering costs and lowering the danger of contamination, and ultimately contributing to environmental cleanliness.



Application Outlook



On the basis of application, the market is fragmented into research and development (R&D) & process development, and commercial manufacturing. The commercial manufacturing segment garnered a significant revenue share in the market 2022. Over the past ten years, there has been a steady rise in technology adoption in industrial manufacturing. However, at the business level, several obstacles still prevent wider implementation. Disposable products’ perceived greater costs compared to conventional stainless-steel equipment are one of the key causes of their slow acceptance. Despite being more expensive initially, disposable equipment frequently results in cost savings over time due to less cleaning and validation needs and quicker turnaround times.



End-user Outlook



By end-user, the market is categorized into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, CMOs & CROs, and academic & research institutes. In 2022, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment held the highest revenue share in the market. This is because biologics have had tremendous commercial success. The primary end-users of SUM and other single-use technologies are bio-manufacturers. Benefits like cost-effectiveness, compliance, adaptability, and acceptance of innovative approaches allow pharmaceutical and biotechnology to improve the manufacturing process. So, the business is expected to grow in the coming years due to the growing need for better, more efficient production of vaccines and other biologics.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the market is analysed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2022, the North America region led the market by generating the highest revenue share. The high adoption of new technologies & biopharmaceuticals for the diagnosis and treatment of clinical diseases in the region is credited with the substantial share of this region. Furthermore, a sizable number of market participants in the area are continuously working to develop cutting-edge instruments for biopharmaceutical research. In addition, it is predicted that government research funding would support the regional market growth.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Sartorius AG, Danaher Corporation (Cytiva), Merck & Co., Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Meissner Filtration Products, Inc., DrM, Dr. Mueller AG, Avantor, Inc., CerCell A/S (Stobbe Pharma GmbH) (Stobbe Group), Agilitech, and Holloway America.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Product



• Consumables & Accessories



• Mixing Systems



By Application



• Research and Development (R&D) & Process Development



• Commercial Manufacturing



By End User



• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology



• CMOs & CROs



• Academic & Research Institutes



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Sartorius AG



• Danaher Corporation (Cytiva)



• Merck & Co., Inc.



• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.



• Meissner Filtration Products, Inc.



• DrM, Dr. Mueller AG



• Avantor, Inc.



• CerCell A/S (Stobbe Pharma GmbH) (Stobbe Group)



• Agilitech



• Holloway America



