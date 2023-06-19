NOT INTENDED FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES. NOT INTENDED FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, TO ANY PERSON IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION TO SUCH PERSON IS RESTRICTED BY ANY LAW OR REGULATION APPLICABLE IN SUCH JURISDICTION.

European Energy A/S announces final tender results for certain outstanding callable subordinated green capital securities and pricing of new EUR capital securities

Company Announcement

Company Announcement no. 11/2023 (19.06.2023)

Copenhagen, 19 June 2023: European Energy A/S (the “Company”) today announces the final results of its invitation dated 9 June 2023 to the holders of its outstanding callable subordinated green capital securities outlined below (the “Existing Capital Securities”) to tender Existing Capital Securities for purchase by the Company (the “Tender Offer”).

The Tender Offer was made on the terms and subject to the conditions set out in a tender information document dated 9 June 2023 (the “Tender Information Document”), available on the website of the Company (www.europeanenergy.com).

The Tender Offer expired at 4:00 PM CET on 19 June 2023. The Company has not received any Priority Tenders (as defined in the Tender Information Document).

The Company furthermore announces that a total nominal amount of new EUR denominated callable subordinated green capital securities of EUR 15,000,000 due 3023 (the “New Capital Securities”), to be consolidated and form a single series with the Company’s existing EUR 100,000,000 callable subordinated green capital securities due 3023 with ISIN DK0030521927, have been successfully priced. The interest rate of the New Capital Securities is 10.750% and the issue price of the New Capital Securities is 100% (plus accrued interest). The net proceeds of the New Capital Securities will be used for financing or refinancing of eligible projects in accordance with the Company's Green Finance Framework.

Settlement of the New Capital Securities is expected to occur on 26 June 2023.

Bookrunner and Dealer Manager:

Danske Bank

Email: liabilitymanagement@danskebank.dk

For further information, please contact the Company:

E-mail: investor.relations@europeanenergy.dk

https://europeanenergy.com/en/investor

This Company Announcement has been made in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and contains information that prior to its disclosure may have constituted inside information under the Market Abuse Regulation.