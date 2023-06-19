Global Large Format Printers Market Continues to Grow with Advancements in Printing Technology

Westford, USA, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the Large Format Printers Market's growth is linked to the increasing usage of UV-curable inkjet printers. These printers utilize UV digital printing technology and UV Inkjet printers to transform a 2D digital image into a 3D object. This process results in high-quality photos and enhances productivity. The use of UV-curable ink in printers is also a contributing factor.

A large format printer is a computer-controlled printing device that prints on rolls of paper between 18" and 100" in width. It differs from regular printers in that it publishes on a single large sheet instead of multiple smaller ones. These printers are commonly used for jobs requiring more comprehensive printing, such as banners, posters, car wraps, architectural drawings, trade show graphics and murals.



Signage Segment is Anticipated to Grow Due totheIncreased Use of Marketing

The market for large format printers is expected to grow rapidly in the signage segment, which is projected to grow at 29.2% in 2030 during the forecast period. The increased use of marketing and advertising has resulted in a greater need for indoor and outdoor signage boards to print advertisements, warning signs for highways and other signage. Signage can attract customers and increase the sales of products and services. The demand for soft signs made of lightweight, machine-washable, and durable materials is currently high. Manufacturers are responding by focusing on expanding their brand portfolios.

North America is a dominant player in the global market for advertising and signage due to the expansion of these industries and significant investments made in interior and outdoor signs by local firms. The region has a strong presence of well-established companies such as Videojet Technologies, Inc., Xerox Corporation, Inkjet Inc., and KEYENCE CORPORATION. The United States is a significant contributor to the region's dominance, with many businesses investing in advertising and signage.

Printer Segment is Anticipated to Grow Due to the Increasing Popularity of Direct-to-Fabric Printers

The printer segment is the most significant contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.85% during the forecast period. Inkjet printers use ink cartridges to release ink onto media through precise nozzles, typically with four fundamental ink colors: Cyan, Magenta, Yellow and Black, generating a range of hues in the color spectrum. Inkjet printers are preferred for high-resolution images over toner-based printers. High-quality images are necessary for various tasks such as advertising, branding, business displays, menu displays and other uses. The inkjet technology is essential in producing high-quality images that meet these requirements

APAC is projected to experience growth during the forecast period. The presence of significant laser printer manufacturers in the region is one of the primary reasons for APAC's dominance.The intense market competition has resulted in a decline in the average selling price of laser printers in APAC, aiding market expansion. The textile industry's growth potential and the increasing popularity of direct-to-fabric printers are expected to contribute to the market's growth.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the Large Format Printers market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Large Format Printers Market

Roland DGA launched third-generation inkjets for large format printing, including printer/cutters from the TrueVIS VG3 and SG3 series in 2022. These printers/cutters are ideal for printing various materials, including banners, signs, window graphics, labels, decals, floor graphics, car graphics, home furnishings, and clothing with heat transfers. In addition, the printers offer accurate colour targeting, dynamic ink combinations, and precise print-and-cut capabilities, allowing users to optimize output quality.

Mimaki introduced large-size inkjet printers from the 330 Series in 2022. These printers feature Mimaki Weaving Dot Technology (MWDT) that adjusts the ink droplet placement based on printing conditions, preventing uneven printing or streaks caused by print head or adjustment issues. The series also offers Mimaki Remote Access (MRA), which allows users to remotely access and monitor the printer's operational status. Both versions focus primarily on the large graphic and signage markets for indoor and outdoor use. In addition, the JV330 Series offers only printing capabilities, while the CJV330 Series offers both printing and cutting capabilities.

