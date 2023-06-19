Notre Dame de Namur University Announces the Promotion of Tanya Tran to Dean of Enrollment Management

Belmont, CA, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Notre Dame de Namur University (NDNU) President, Dr. Beth Martin, announced the promotion of Tanya Tran to Dean of Enrollment Management. Tran was appointed NDNU’s Director of Admissions in March 2023 and has held admissions leadership positions at several higher education institutions, including Holy Names University and the Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts. Prior to that, she held admissions and enrollment leadership roles at the California Healing Arts College, Abraham Lincoln University of Law and Mount Saint Mary’s University.

“I’m excited to have Tanya assume the leadership of our Enrollment Management team”, said Martin. “Over the last few months, she has accomplished a lot as Director of Admissions, and over her career, she has built a track record of growing recruitment and enrollment in higher learning institutions. I’m looking forward to her continued focus on operational improvements in enrollment processes, as we build new and innovative adult graduate degree and bachelor’s degree completion programs.”

“I’m looking forward to continuing to build up the enrollment organization as we create a new path forward for NDNU as an institution of higher learning,” said Tran. “NDNU is a special university, with a long-standing legacy of fostering a diverse and inclusive learning community.”

Tran is a graduate of Cal State University, where she received her Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communications and is a volunteer at the Kindred at Home Hospice. She was also a member of the Los Angeles Mayor’s Crisis Response Team and the Parent Educator Program, which educated children in grades K-5 on empowerment and health management.

About Notre Dame de Namur University

Notre Dame de Namur University (NDNU) is a Catholic, not-for-profit, coeducational institution serving adult learners from diverse backgrounds. Established in 1851 by the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, NDNU is the third-oldest college in California and the first authorized to grant women a baccalaureate degree. The university is WASC accredited and offers master’s degree and degree completion programs in business, education, and psychology, as well as teacher credential programs. NDNU maintains a strong commitment to academic excellence, social justice, and community engagement. For more information, visit www.ndnu.edu.