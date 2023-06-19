Notre Dame de Namur University Announces the Election of Lisa D. Gauthier to the Board of Trustees

Belmont, CA, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Notre Dame de Namur University (NDNU) President Beth Martin, Ph.D., announced the recent election of a new member to the university’s Board of Trustees. Joining the Board for a three-year term is Lisa Gauthier, Mayor of East Palo Alto.

“I am very honored to be asked to serve on Notre Dame de Namur University’s Board of Trustees,” said Gauthier. “NDNU’s Hallmarks and mission to develop holistic learning communities which educate for life, while embracing the gift of diversity, are truly admirable.”

Gauthier was elected to the East Palo Alto City Council in 2012 and is currently serving as Mayor. She previously held the positions of Vice Mayor in 2014, 2018, 2022, and Mayor in 2015 and 2019. Lisa is the SVP of Inclusion & Belonging for the Silicon Valley Leadership Group, where she leads the Workforce/Education, Racial Justice & Equity, and Healthcare Policy groups. Lisa recently worked as the Government Affairs Manager at Study.com, an online education company in Mountain View, where she supported the company’s community impact programs, including Working Scholars, a community-funded free college initiative.

“Lisa is a highly accomplished leader in our community and brings a wealth of experience in community leadership and government affairs,” said Martin. “Her background in higher education and passion for championing diversity and inclusion in communities will be a great asset to the Board.”

"The Board of Trustees is delighted to welcome Lisa Gauthier as a member," said NDNU Board Chair Sr. Jean Stoner, SNDdeN. “In addition to her extensive leadership experience in our surrounding communities, she’s a passionate supporter of our Hallmarks and mission. I look forward to working with her as we build a strong future for NDNU.”

Gauthier is an active board member with The Health Trust, Live in Peace, City/County Association of Governments of San Mateo County, San Mateo County Office of Emergency Services, Stanford Medicine Community Council, San Mateo County’s One Shoreline Agency, and the San Francisquito JPA. She serves as a Regional Area Director for BWOPA (Black Women Organized for Political Action), and was recently appointed to the San Francisco Bay Restoration Authority. In 2020, she was recognized as one of Silicon Valley’s 100 Women of Influence by the Silicon Valley Business Journal and received the Women of the Year Award from Assembly member Marc Berman in 2022.

Gauthier earned her BS in Business Administration from Thomas Edison University in New Jersey, and an Associate of Arts in Business and Marketing Management from De Anza College in Cupertino, CA

About Notre Dame de Namur University

Notre Dame de Namur University (NDNU) is a Catholic, not-for-profit, coeducational institution serving adult learners from diverse backgrounds. Established in 1851 by the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, NDNU is the third-oldest college in California and the first authorized to grant women a baccalaureate degree. The university is WASC accredited and offers master’s and degree completion programs in business, education, and psychology, as well as teacher credential programs. NDNU maintains a strong commitment to academic excellence, social justice, and community engagement. For more information, visit www.ndnu.edu