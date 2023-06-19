The Global Remote Power Panel Market size is expected to reach $1.5 billion by 2029, rising at a market growth of 5.2% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Remote Power Panel Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023 - 2029" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06469147/?utm_source=GNW

In addition, investments in data centers and the industrial sector’s privatization are soaring. Therefore, APAC accounted for $277.2 million revenue of the market in 2022. The deployment of remote power panels, which can greatly reduce the amount of energy used by the telecommunications industry and consequently spur market expansion, is one example of an activity that can be taken to maximize energy savings. Some of the factors impacting the market are rising digital technologies adoption in the IT sector, reducing the carbon footprint of data centers, and a decline in RPP use due to technological developments in power distribution systems.



Digitalization is transforming how clients see organizations and the products they have to provide in the IT sector. Established players use cutting-edge technologies and novel concepts to get an advantage over their competitors. Data centers generate a sizable amount of carbon emissions and are heavy water and electricity users. Investors now have the chance to secure data centers with carbon-free energy sources due to these innovations. Thus, the market expansion will be boosted by the aforementioned causes. However, due to their many advantages, data centers are progressively incorporating various power distribution structural designs that use overhead busway distribution systems for power distribution. Thus, it is anticipated that the market expansion will be hampered by the decreased usage of remote power panels due to the extra advantages offered by the power distribution systems.



Type Outlook



Based on type, the market is segmented into wall-mounted and floor-standing. The floor-standing segment dominated the market with maximum revenue share in 2022. This is because it is possible to install freestanding or bolted-down floor-standing remote power panels. They can hold more circuit breakers and other electrical components than wall-mounted panels since they are often larger and more durable. Also, the segment’s expansion is boosted by other factors like their high-power capacity, improved durability, and flexible installation advantages.



Application Outlook



On the basis of application, the market is divided into data centers, network cabinets and server rooms. The server rooms segment procured a promising growth rate in the market in 2022. This is owing to the fact that remote power panels are versatile and adaptive to changing power requirements. Also, they can perform this task without causing substantial downtime in server rooms as they may be set up to handle a variety of power capacities. This adaptability is anticipated to support the segment’s expansion during the projected period.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America region witnessed the largest revenue share in the market in 2022. This is attributed to the rising new innovations and developing trends, joined with the continually changing data center sector in North America. Also, several important trends drive the market, including the rise in hyperscale, edge computing, modular data centers, and the increasing demand for efficient power distribution.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include ABB Group, Eaton Corporation PLC, Toshiba Corporation, Lyntec, Vertiv Holdings Co., Schneider Electric SE, Delta Electronics, Inc., Anord Mardix (Flex Ltd.), Lutron Electronics Co., Inc. and Socomec.



